OPSC OCS Revised Mains Date 2021-22 Update: Check Partially Modified Schedule @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC OCS Revised Mains Schedule 2021-22 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised Date for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2020 scheduled on 30 January 2021. Now Commission has shifted the mains OCS exam to be held on 30 January 2022 on 08 February 2022. All such candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam can check the OPSC OCS Revised Mains Schedule 2021-22 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

You can download the OPSC OCS Revised Mains Schedule 2021-22 after following the steps given below.

How to Download : OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Revised OCS-2020 Main Written Examination Programme Notice Notice given on the Home Page. You will get the OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

You can download the Revised OCS Mains Schedule also with the direct link given below. .

As per the short notice released, now OPSC has shifted the OCS mains exam scheduled on 30 January 2022 on 08 February 2021.

The OCS Main written exam-2020 for the subjects including Agriculture Engineering Paper I, Civil Engineering Paper I, Electrical Engineering Paper I, Mechanical Engineering Paper I and others as mentioned in the notification will be held on 08 February 2022.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the mains exam for Odisha Civil Services 2020 from 20 January to 02 February 2022.