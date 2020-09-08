OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020 Postponed for Odisha Judicial Service@opsc.gov.in, Check Rescheduled Exam Date

OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020 and released the rescheduled date for the Odisha Judicial Service Mains Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for Judicial Service Mains Exam can check the rescheduled exam date from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Commission has postponed the Odisha Judicial Service Mains Exam scheduled from 06 to 09 October 2020. Now the exam will be conducted from 03 November to 06 November 2020 as per rescheduled date.

The notification further says," The OJS (Mains) written examination, 2019 scheduled to be held from 06 October 2020 to 09 October 2020 is herewith postponed and the same has been rescheduled from 03 November to 06 November 2020. The details program of the said examination showing venue and time will be notified later on in due course. The candidates are advised to visit the website of OPSC regularly for detail programme. “

Candidates willing to appear for the OJS (Mains) written examination can check the details on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020 Postponed Notice





How to Download OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020 Postponed Notice