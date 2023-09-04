OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Management Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OPTCL Management Trainee Recruitment 2023: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has invited applications for the 68 MT posts on the official website. Check the pdf, application process, salary and others.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has published job notification for the 68 Management Trainee posts in the Employment News (02-08) September 2023. Candidates have the opportunity to apply for various disciplines including Management Trainee (Finance), Management Trainee (Law), Management Trainee (HRD),Management Trainee (Telecom) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 24, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Personal Interview.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date to apply online for these posts is September 24, 2023

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process involves Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.

Computer Based Test (CBT): Details

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be comprising of 200 numbers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), out of which Subject Knowledge (80%), Numerical /GK & Reasoning (10%) & English Knowledge (10%).

The CBT will be of Three (3) hours duration.

01 mark will be awarded for each correct answer & there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) Number of posts 68 Name of posts Management Trainee Last date to apply online September 24, 2023 Jobs type Govt jobs Selection process CBT/Interview Official website https://optcl.co.in/

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Finance)-10

Management Trainee (Law) -3

Management Trainee (HRD) -10

Management Trainee (Telecom)-10

Junior Management Trainee (Finance)-15

Junior Management Trainee (Telecom)-20

OPTCL Educational Qualification 2023

Management Trainee (Finance)-Candidates should have Degree with passing of the Final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) / the Institute of Cost

Accountants of India (ICMAI)

Management Trainee (Law) -Candidates should have a Degree in Law from a recognized Institution.

Management Trainee (HRD) -Full time PG Degree/Diploma of two years duration in

Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations and Labour Welfare/ HRD/HRM/PM&IR/MBA with specialization in HRD or Personnel Management.

Management Trainee (Telecom)-Degree in Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electronics &

Telecommunication Engineering.

Junior Management Trainee (Finance)-Graduate with Inter CA (Pass)/ Inter ICMAI (Pass)/M.Com.

Junior Management Trainee (Telecom)-Diploma in Electronics/Instrumentation/Electronics &

Telecommunication Engineering.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.08.2023.)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 32 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.





OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online



You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.