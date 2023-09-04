OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Management Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has published job notification for the 68 Management Trainee posts in the Employment News (02-08) September 2023. Candidates have the opportunity to apply for various disciplines including Management Trainee (Finance), Management Trainee (Law), Management Trainee (HRD),Management Trainee (Telecom) and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 24, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Personal Interview.
OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Last date to apply online for these posts is September 24, 2023
OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The selection process involves Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.
Computer Based Test (CBT): Details
- The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be comprising of 200 numbers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), out of which Subject Knowledge (80%), Numerical /GK & Reasoning (10%) & English Knowledge (10%).
- The CBT will be of Three (3) hours duration.
- 01 mark will be awarded for each correct answer & there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL)
|Number of posts
|68
|Name of posts
|Management Trainee
|Last date to apply online
|September 24, 2023
|Jobs type
|Govt jobs
|Selection process
|CBT/Interview
|Official website
|https://optcl.co.in/
OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Management Trainee (Finance)-10
- Management Trainee (Law) -3
- Management Trainee (HRD) -10
- Management Trainee (Telecom)-10
- Junior Management Trainee (Finance)-15
- Junior Management Trainee (Telecom)-20
OPTCL Educational Qualification 2023
Management Trainee (Finance)-Candidates should have Degree with passing of the Final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) / the Institute of Cost
Accountants of India (ICMAI)
Management Trainee (Law) -Candidates should have a Degree in Law from a recognized Institution.
Management Trainee (HRD) -Full time PG Degree/Diploma of two years duration in
Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations and Labour Welfare/ HRD/HRM/PM&IR/MBA with specialization in HRD or Personnel Management.
Management Trainee (Telecom)-Degree in Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electronics &
Telecommunication Engineering.
Junior Management Trainee (Finance)-Graduate with Inter CA (Pass)/ Inter ICMAI (Pass)/M.Com.
Junior Management Trainee (Telecom)-Diploma in Electronics/Instrumentation/Electronics &
Telecommunication Engineering.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
OPTCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.08.2023.)
Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 32 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://optcl.co.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link OPTCL Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the documents and photographs as mentioned to the link.
- Step 5: On successful submission of the online application form, an Application Sequence
- Number (USER ID) & Password in their will be sent to their e-mail id and mobile number
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.