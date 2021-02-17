Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment 2021: 200+ Vacancies for Assistant Section Officer Posts, Apply Online @orissahighcourt.nic.in, Graduates Eligible

Odissa High Court Recruitment 2021: Odisha High Court or Orissa High Court has released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Group-B. Eligible and interested candidates candidates can apply for Orissa High Court ASO Recruitment 2021 through online mode on orissahighcourt.nic.in from 18 February to 20 March 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 February 2021

Last Date of submission of online application: 20 March 2021

Odisha High Court Vacancy Details

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) - 202 Posts

Unreserved - 105 (Women-35)

SEBC - 23 (Women-08)

Schedule Caste - 22 (Women-07)

Schedule Tribe - 52

Women-17

Odisha High Court ASO Salary:



Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400 with usual Dearness and other Allowances

Eligibility Criteria for Odisha High Court ASO Posts

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or such other qualification equivalent thereto. He/ she must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application

Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

Selection Process for Odisha High Court ASO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination/Test, Written Examination, Computer Application Test and Viva-voce Test

Odisha High Court ASO Exam Pattern:

The Preliminary Examination/Test shall carry 150 Objective Type of Questions with Multiple Choice Answers of 150 marks in accordance with the Graduation Course on the subjects of General English, General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. Total duration of the test is 2 hours.

There shall be Negative Marking of 0.5 mark for each wrong answer. The Court shall call for the candidates for Written Examination, who have secured not less than 33% of marks in case of Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe candidates and 40% of marks

How to apply for Odisha High Court ASO Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Applications should be submitted online by logging into the official website of the Orissa High Court orissahighcourt.nic.in (Recruitment Corner).

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- (No Fee for SC/ST)

Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment Notification Download



Orissa High Court ASO Online Application - 18 Feb



Orissa High Court Website

