OSEPA Odisha Junior Teacher Admit Card 2023: Download Link to Active Today

Odisha Junior Teacher Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority at osepa.odisha.gov.in. Check Direct Link to download Odisha Jr Teacher Call Letter, Exam Date and Other Details Here.

OSEPA Odisha Junior Teacher Admit Card 2023: Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) is conducting a computer-based test for the post of Junior Teacher on 3rd November 2023. Admit cards will be available today, i.e., on 22nd October 2023. Those who have applied for the Odisha Jr Teacher Recruitment can download the admit card from the official website - osepa.odisha.gov.in.

OSEPA Jr Teacher Admit Card Download Link

The admit card link will also be provided here once it becomes available on the OSEPA website. Applicants are required to use their login ID and password. They can find their exam time and center information on their admit card.

OSEPA Jr Teacher Admit Card osepa.odisha.gov.in

Candidates may contact +917353927779 from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working desks for any assistance.

Candidates must carefully review all the information on their admit card and contact OSEPA immediately if they find any errors. On the day of the exam, candidates should arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes early and bring their admit card, a valid photo ID proof, and a pen or pencil with them to the exam hall.

How to Download OSEPA Jr Teacher Admit Card

To download the OSEPA Jr Teacher Admit Card 2023, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official OSEPA website at https://osepa.odisha.gov.in/. Click on the "Admit Card" link. Enter your login details Click on the "Submit" button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print your admit card for future reference.

Important Information About the OSEPA Jr Teacher Admit Card 2023

The OSEPA Jr Teacher Admit Card 2023 contains the following important information:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Exam date and time

Exam center

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Important instructions for the exam

Those who clear the online will be called for a Document Verification. Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) is filling 20000 vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools in Odisha state.