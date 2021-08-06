OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 Released for Assistant Scientific Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Aug 08

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Assistant Scientific Officer post on its official website. -ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC ASO Model Answer Key 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Assistant Scientific Officer post against Advt No-4723/OSSC. All such candidates who have appeared in written examination for Assistant Scientific Officer-2019 can download model answer key available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

The PDF of the OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer Post is available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. It is noted that Commission has conducted the written examination for Assistant Scientific Officer post on 20 July 2021.

Commission has uploaded the web link for Provisional Answers Keys for both the paper including General Awareness and Technical Paper.

Candidates appeared in the written examination for Assistant Scientific Officer Post should note that they can raise their objections regarding the model answer key on or before 8 August 2021. In a bid to raise their objections, candidates should note that they can register the same after using their Roll Number, Date of Birth and name of Paper with following the guidelines as given in the notification.

Candidates can check the OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer Post available on the official website of OSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer Post