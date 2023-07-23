OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2023: Download CGL Answers Set-Wise PDF for Mains Soon at ossc.gov.in

OSSC CGL Answer Key 2023 will be released, soon, by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission for OSSC CGL Mains Exams. The candidates can check the latest updates here.

OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) finished up the exam for the post of CGL Mains Exam today (July 23, 2023), against 943 vacancies. Many candidates appeared in the exam after clearing the prelims examination. All the appeared candidates are looking for OSSC CGL Answer Key to match their responses. In this article, the candidates can check all the updates regarding the answer key.

OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key

The answer key link will be available on the official website. The answer key link is expected to be provided within 15 days or so. The candidates are advised to keep visiting this for the latest updates regarding the answer key.

OSSC CGL Official Link

The answer key to the questions set-wise (A, B, C, D) of the exam will be uploaded on the commission’s website. Candidates can visit the link ‘Examination Answer Keys’ in the ‘Applicant Menu’ to see the same by using their registered ID and password.

OSSC CGL Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidates can also submit the objection to the answers and the same can be filed by clicking ‘File Objection for the published Answer Key’ on ‘Applicant Menu’. The objections should be submitted on or before the last date.

OSSC PEO Answer Key 2023: Overview

The important details regarding the highlights are given below in the table

SSC CGL 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Posts Group B & Group C Vacancies 943 Application Mode Online OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 14th May 2023 OSSC CGL Mains Exam Date 2023 22nd & 23rd July 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Document Verification

How to Download OSSC CGL Answer Key 2023?

The candidates can check the steps provided in this article to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button available on the official website

Step 3: Now, login using your ‘Username / Registration No. / Mobile No. / Email’

Step 4: Check the answers

Step 5: Submit Objection, if any

The result will be announced after analyzing all the objections. The commission will create a PDF containing the lists of all the candidates selected for the next round of recruitment.

OSSC CGL Mains Exam Schedule

According to the OSSC's official notification, the OSSC CGL Mains Exam 2023 is scheduled on July 22, 2023 and July 23, 2023 at Bhubaneswar. The Commission has released the OSSC CGL Mains Exam Schedule for 2023, and we have tabulated the shift timing below for the ease of candidates.