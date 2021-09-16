OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021 Out for Combined Police Service Exam @ossc.gov.in,Check Interview Schedule

OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Result for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017. Commission has also released the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test Schedule for the qualified candidates in the Mains Exam.
All such candidates who have qualified in the mains written exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 can check the OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the Mains Exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 on its official website.
Commission has conducted the Mains Exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 on 19 and 20 July 2021. Commission has released the list of qualified candidates based in written exam and assessment of weightage mark as per Clause 8 (iv) of the advertisement for the post of Combined Police Service Examination-2017.
All the candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test as per the selection process for Combined Police Service Examination-2017.
It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test on 23 September 2021 onwards. Commission will release the detail schedule of the Viva-Voce on its official website.
All the candidates qualified for the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test should note that they will have to bring the original certificates/documents relating to proof of Date of Birth/Educational Qualification/ Caste/Spl. Category, claim of weightage mark from NCC/Sports achievement etc as mentioned in the notification.
You will have to bring these documents along with a set of self-attested Xerox copies of the same along with OSSC copy of the Online Application Form for verification on the date of Viva-Voce test.
Candidates appeared in the Mains exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 can check the OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021 available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.