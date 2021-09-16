OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021 Out for Combined Police Service Exam @ossc.gov.in,Check Interview Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Result for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in/. Check interview cum psychological test schedule here.

OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Result for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017. Commission has also released the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test Schedule for the qualified candidates in the Mains Exam.

Commission has conducted the Mains Exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 on 19 and 20 July 2021. Commission has released the list of qualified candidates based in written exam and assessment of weightage mark as per Clause 8 (iv) of the advertisement for the post of Combined Police Service Examination-2017.

All the candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test as per the selection process for Combined Police Service Examination-2017.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test on 23 September 2021 onwards. Commission will release the detail schedule of the Viva-Voce on its official website.

All the candidates qualified for the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test should note that they will have to bring the original certificates/documents relating to proof of Date of Birth/Educational Qualification/ Caste/Spl. Category, claim of weightage mark from NCC/Sports achievement etc as mentioned in the notification.

You will have to bring these documents along with a set of self-attested Xerox copies of the same along with OSSC copy of the Online Application Form for verification on the date of Viva-Voce test.

Candidates appeared in the Mains exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 can check the OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021 available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for OSSC CPSE Mains Result 2021: PDF