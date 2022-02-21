OSSC Exam Calendar 2022: Check List of PET/PT/Skill Test/Mains Exams Scheduled in March-22 @ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam Calendar scheduled in March 2022 on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Exam Calendar March 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam Calendar including PET/PT/Skill Test/Mains Exams for all the major exams scheduled in March 2022. Candidates who have part of selection of various exams including Inspector of Textiles, Junior Stenographer,S.I. of Excise,Junior Clerk-Cum-Junior Accountant, Primary Investigator, Auditor, Food Safety Officer, Combined Recruitment of Technical posts and others.

All such candidates who have to appear in the various round of selection process including Prelims/Main/Document Verification/Interview/Skill Test etc can check the OSSC Exam Calendar March 2022 Update available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Exam Calendar March 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Exam Calendar March 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Examination schedule for the Month of March-2022 available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Exam Calendar March 2022. Download and save OSSC Exam Calendar March 2022 for future reference.

According to the OSSC Exam Calendar March 2022 released, Commission will conduct the Main written examination for PET-under-Higher Education Department-2019 will be held on 02.03.2022. The Viva-voce Test for the Inspector of Textiles-2017 post will be held on 03.03.2022.

The Preliminary exam for Civil defence Instructor/Sr Store Inspector-2020 will be held on 14.03.2022. Commission has uploaded the details PET/PT/Skill Test/Mains Exams for all the major exams scheduled in March 2022 on its official website.

