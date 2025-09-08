Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 OUT (Soon): Download NORCET Hall Ticket at aiimsexam.aci.in from Sep 12

By Mohd Salman
Sep 8, 2025, 17:46 IST

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 link will be activated soon at aiimsexams.ac.in. Registered candidates will be able to download their NORCET admit card using their candidate ID and password. The AIIMS admit card 2025 contains exam centre details, reporting time, and instructions. Carrying the NORCET 9 admit card is mandatory on examination day.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025
AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will activate the link to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) will be able to download the NORCET Admit Card by logging into their account with their candidate ID and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the AIIMS admit card 2025 and the AIIMS NORCET 9 admit card to the examination centre along with their registration number and password.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 will get released on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for the examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. The NORCET 9 Admit Card contains details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, candidate photograph, and instructions to follow on exam day. In case of any discrepancy in the NORCET admit card 2025, candidates should reach out to the AIIMS authorities for correction.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025: Overview

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Candidates should download their NORCET admit card beforehand to avoid any technical glitches. Check the table below for AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

AIIMS NORCET 9 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Admit Card Release Date

September 12, 2025

Prelims Exam Date

September 14, 2025

Mode of Admit Card

Online only

Official Website

aiimsexams.ac.in

How to Download NORCET Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the NORCET admit card 2025 by visiting the official website of AIIMS i.e. aiimsexam.ac.in. Candidates can also follow the simple steps listed below to download the AIIMS admit card 2025. Check the step-by-step procedure below

  • Visit the official website of AIIMS i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Now navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025.
  • Enter your Candidate ID, Password, and Captcha code.
  • Click on the “Login” button to access your admit card.
  • Verify all details mentioned in the NORCET 9 Admit Card and
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day

Details Mentioned on NORCET Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Check the details below

  • Candidate’s full name, photograph, and signature
  • Unique roll number and registration ID
  • Date of birth, gender, and category (UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)
  • Name of the exam
  • Exam date, shift timing, and reporting time
  • Complete address of the allotted exam centre
  • Important instructions regarding, ID proof to carry, and list of prohibited items

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News