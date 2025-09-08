AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 OUT (Soon): Download NORCET Hall Ticket at aiimsexam.aci.in from Sep 12

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will activate the link to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) will be able to download the NORCET Admit Card by logging into their account with their candidate ID and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the AIIMS admit card 2025 and the AIIMS NORCET 9 admit card to the examination centre along with their registration number and password.
The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 will get released on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for the examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. The NORCET 9 Admit Card contains details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, candidate photograph, and instructions to follow on exam day. In case of any discrepancy in the NORCET admit card 2025, candidates should reach out to the AIIMS authorities for correction.
The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Candidates should download their NORCET admit card beforehand to avoid any technical glitches. Check the table below for AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
AIIMS NORCET 9 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
September 12, 2025
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
September 14, 2025
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online only
|
Official Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
How to Download NORCET Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download the NORCET admit card 2025 by visiting the official website of AIIMS i.e. aiimsexam.ac.in. Candidates can also follow the simple steps listed below to download the AIIMS admit card 2025. Check the step-by-step procedure below
- Visit the official website of AIIMS i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Now navigate to the “Recruitment” section and click on NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025.
- Enter your Candidate ID, Password, and Captcha code.
- Click on the “Login” button to access your admit card.
- Verify all details mentioned in the NORCET 9 Admit Card and
- Download and print the admit card for exam day
Details Mentioned on NORCET Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Check the details below
- Candidate’s full name, photograph, and signature
- Unique roll number and registration ID
- Date of birth, gender, and category (UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)
- Name of the exam
- Exam date, shift timing, and reporting time
- Complete address of the allotted exam centre
- Important instructions regarding, ID proof to carry, and list of prohibited items
