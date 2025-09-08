AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 OUT (Soon): Download NORCET Hall Ticket at aiimsexam.aci.in from Sep 12

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will activate the link to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) will be able to download the NORCET Admit Card by logging into their account with their candidate ID and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the AIIMS admit card 2025 and the AIIMS NORCET 9 admit card to the examination centre along with their registration number and password.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025 will get released on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, for the examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. The NORCET 9 Admit Card contains details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, candidate photograph, and instructions to follow on exam day. In case of any discrepancy in the NORCET admit card 2025, candidates should reach out to the AIIMS authorities for correction.