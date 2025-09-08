What is Keema called in English?

Keema in English: Keema in English means minced meat. It refers to finely chopped meat, commonly lamb, goat, beef, or chickenm, cooked with fragrant spices and often peas, onions, or potatoes. This richly flavourful dish is a beloved staple in South Asian cuisine. Keema is incredibly versatile, you’ll find it in curries, biryanis, and fillings for samosas, parathas, and naan. It’s also a popular base for street foods like keema pav and creative fusion variations like keema tacos.

Historical and Linguistic Roots

The word "keema" comes from Turkic origins (qıyma), meaning "minced meat". It shares its roots with Persian qeyma, Turkish kıyma, and Greek kimás.



From Royal Heritage to Home Kitchens

Keema emerged during the Mughal era, introduced by Persian and Central Asian influences into royal kitchens. Over time, it transitioned from a regal dish to a beloved everyday staple across North India, Hyderabad, and Bengal.



Cooking Techniques & Flavour Complexity

Traditional keema uses the bhuna method—slow-sautéing meat with onions and spices over low heat until richly caramelised. Spice blends vary, often including garam masala, cumin, coriander, cloves, cinnamon, and occasionally green chillies, tomatoes, and herbs like coriander or mint, to balance heat, acidity, and freshness.



Global Recognition for Ground Meat Dishes

Keema consistently ranks among the world’s top ground meat dishes, highly regarded for its rich aroma, deep flavour, and culinary versatility.

