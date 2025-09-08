What is Keema called in English?

Keema in English: Keema in English means minced meat. It refers to finely chopped meat, commonly lamb, goat, beef, or chickenm, cooked with fragrant spices and often peas, onions, or potatoes. This richly flavourful dish is a beloved staple in South Asian cuisine. Keema is incredibly versatile, you’ll find it in curries, biryanis, and fillings for samosas, parathas, and naan. It’s also a popular base for street foods like keema pav and creative fusion variations like keema tacos.
Interesting Facts about Keema
Historical and Linguistic Roots
The word "keema" comes from Turkic origins (qıyma), meaning "minced meat". It shares its roots with Persian qeyma, Turkish kıyma, and Greek kimás.
From Royal Heritage to Home Kitchens
Keema emerged during the Mughal era, introduced by Persian and Central Asian influences into royal kitchens. Over time, it transitioned from a regal dish to a beloved everyday staple across North India, Hyderabad, and Bengal.
Cooking Techniques & Flavour Complexity
Traditional keema uses the bhuna method—slow-sautéing meat with onions and spices over low heat until richly caramelised. Spice blends vary, often including garam masala, cumin, coriander, cloves, cinnamon, and occasionally green chillies, tomatoes, and herbs like coriander or mint, to balance heat, acidity, and freshness.
Global Recognition for Ground Meat Dishes
Keema consistently ranks among the world’s top ground meat dishes, highly regarded for its rich aroma, deep flavour, and culinary versatility.
Regional and Fusion Variations
Regional styles include mildly spiced Hyderabadi keema, fiery Kolkata-style curry, and street-style keema pav from Mumbai. Outside South Asia, it has inspired fusion creations like keema tacos and keema biryanis.
Benefits of Eating Keema
High in Protein
Keema provides a substantial amount of protein, particularly when made from lean meats like goat or chicken, making it both nourishing and satisfying.
Versatile in Use
It works beautifully in various dishes, curries, rice preparations, wraps, breads, or modern fusion fare, offering endless culinary flexibility.
Deep, Aromatic Flavor
The blend of spices and slow-cooking techniques infuse keema with a multi-layered flavor profile that delights the palate.
Comfort Food Appeal
Warm, hearty, and often cooked in one pot, keema delivers cozy comfort, perfect with rice, pav, or flatbreads.
