OSSC DV Admit Card 2022 (Released)@ossc.gov.in, Check Field Assistant Hall Ticket Download Link

OSSC Field Assistant DV Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of Field Assistant on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the post of Field Assistant on 18 July 2022.

However you can download the OSSC Field Assistant DV Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, all the candidates qualified in the mains exam for the Field Assistant-2021 are able to appear in the document verification round for the Field Assistant Post.

Candidates can check the details schedule of the document verification for the Field Assistant post. The Admit Card for the document verification for the Field Assistant is available on the official website.

In a bid to download the OSSC Field Assistant DV Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No/Email and Password to the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Field Assistant DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Field Assistant DV Admit Card 2022