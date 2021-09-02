Govt. Jobs 2021: Apply for Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in, Chance for Graduates

If you are a Graduate in any discipline then you have opportunity to become a Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer. Check all details here.

OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification : If you are a Graduate in any discipline then you have opportunity to become a Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer. Yes...Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the recruitment notification for the 15 posts of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer under Finance Department Government of Odisha on Contractual Basis.

Candidates having Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University have golden chance to apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification should note that they should have proficiency in Computer knowledge such as Internet-mail, Word processing, Data analysis and presentation.

Apart from these, candidates must possess requisite certificate of passing HSC or ME standard in Odia as a language subject.

Under the selection process for the OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to appear in the written exam followed by Viva Voce Test.

Check the Important Date for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Online Registration: 03-09-2021

End Date for Online Registration: 01-10-2021

Opening Date for Online Payment: 03-09-2021

End Date for Online Payment: 01-10-2021

Opening Date of Submission of Online Application Form: 03-09-2021

End Date of Submission of Online Application Form: 08-10-2021

Vacancy Details for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 :

Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer-15 Posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 on or before 01-10-2021.

OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



