OSSC Recruitment 2021 for Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification for the 15 posts of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Sep 2, 2021 13:11 IST
OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment Notification
OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification :  Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification for the 15 posts of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer under Finance Department Government of Odisha on Contractual Basis.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 01 October 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University can apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021.  Candidates should have proficiency in Computer knowledge such as Internet-mail, Word processing, Data analysis and presentation and must possess requisite certificate of passing HSC or ME standard in Odia as a language subject. 


Important Date for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Opening Date for Online Registration: 03-09-2021
End Date for Online Registration: 01-10-2021
Opening Date for Online  Payment: 03-09-2021
End Date for Online Payment: 01-10-2021
Opening Date of Submission of Online Application Form: 03-09-2021
End  Date of Submission of Online Application Form: 08-10-2021

Vacancy Details for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer-15

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University. 
Candidates should have proficiency in Computer knowledge such as Internet-mail, Word processing, Data analysis and presentation and must possess requisite certificate of passing HSC or ME standard in Odia as a language subject. 

Age Limit for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Minimum 21 years  and Maximum 32 Years. Relaxation in Age Limit as per the government norms .
Selection Process
Selection for the OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of written exam and Viva Voce Test.

OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 on or before 01-10-2021.

Comment ()

