OSSC Recruitment 2021 for Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification for the 15 posts of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer on its official website. Check details here.

OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification for the 15 posts of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer under Finance Department Government of Odisha on Contractual Basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 01 October 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University can apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021. Candidates should have proficiency in Computer knowledge such as Internet-mail, Word processing, Data analysis and presentation and must possess requisite certificate of passing HSC or ME standard in Odia as a language subject.



Important Date for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Online Registration: 03-09-2021

End Date for Online Registration: 01-10-2021

Opening Date for Online Payment: 03-09-2021

End Date for Online Payment: 01-10-2021

Opening Date of Submission of Online Application Form: 03-09-2021

End Date of Submission of Online Application Form: 08-10-2021

Vacancy Details for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer-15

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University.

Candidates should have proficiency in Computer knowledge such as Internet-mail, Word processing, Data analysis and presentation and must possess requisite certificate of passing HSC or ME standard in Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Minimum 21 years and Maximum 32 Years. Relaxation in Age Limit as per the government norms .

Selection Process

Selection for the OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 will be done on the basis of written exam and Viva Voce Test.

OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021 on or before 01-10-2021.