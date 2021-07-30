OSSC Interview Letter 2021 Released for Combined Auditor Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Bio-data cum-Attestation Form/interview call letter for the Combined Auditor Post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download link available here.

OSSC Interview Letter 2021:Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Bio-data cum-Attestation Form/interview call letter for the Combined Auditor Post Exam against Advt No 4118/OSSC Dt.22.12.2016. All such candidates who have qualified in the skill test for the Combined Auditor post can download the OSSC Interview Call Letter 2021from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Viva-voce test for Combined Auditor Post on 06 August 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified in the skill test round for Combined Auditor Post will have to appear in the interview round. Candidates should note that the Bio-data cum-Attestation Form for verification of documents for the Auditor post has been uploaded in the official website of OSSC.

Candidates can download and submit the Bio-data cum-Attestation Form dully filled in with full signature at the designated space before the Verification Board on 06 August 2021 i.e. on the date of Viva-voce test.

Candidates will have to submit all other requisite certificates/documents in original as per admission letter along with a set of Xerox copy of the same for verification round.

Candidates can download the OSSC Interview Call Letter 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Interview Letter 2021 for Combined Auditor Post





How to Download: OSSC Interview Letter 2021 for Combined Auditor Post