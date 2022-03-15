OSSC Junior Clerks Admit Card 2022 To Release on March 17@ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

OSSC has released notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Junior Clerks on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the the Admit Card/Schedule for the Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha.

OSSC is set to conduct the prelims written exam for Junior Clerks posts (against Advertisement Advertisement No.4697/OSSC dated 30.12.2019) on 22-23 March 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the prelims exam for the post of Junior Clerk can download OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s new section on home page. Scroll Down and then, Click on the link ‘Notice for Preliminary Examination(CBRE) for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries-2019 to be held on 22.03.2022 & 23.03.2022 Advt. No.4697/OSSC Dtd. 30.12.2019 on the home page. You will get the PDF of the OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update available in a new window. Download OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update and save the same for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Candidates can download their Admission letter from the official website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in from 17 March 2022.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their User Id & Password.

Exam will be held on 22-23 March 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode for General Awareness subject. There will be total 100 questions with total 100 marks. Candidates should note that their will be negative marking @0.25 for each wrong answer.

You can download the OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.