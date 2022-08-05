OSSC Jr. Stenographer DV Admit Card 2021 On Aug 06 at ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the Admit Card/Document Verification Schedule for the Junior Stenographer posts on its official website-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Junior Stenographer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Document Verification Schedule for the Junior Stenographer posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Post of Junior Stenographers-2021 against Advt.No. 3837/OSSC can download OSSC Junior Stenographer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update from the link given on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that OSSC is set to conduct the document verification for the Junior Stenographers-2021 on 10 August 2022.

Commission will release the Document Verification Admit Card for the qualified candidates on 6 August 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website under what’s news section.

You can download the OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OSSC Junior Stenographer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update