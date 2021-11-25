OSSC Language Test Admit Card 2021 Out for Junior Steno Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Junior Stenographer-2017 posts on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

OSSC Language Test Admit Card 2021 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Language Test for Junior Stenographer-2017 posts against Advt No-4391/OSSC Dated 27.12.2017. Commission is set to conduct the Language Test on 29 November 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Language Test round for Junior Stenographer-2017 Exam can download their Admit Card from the link given on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the OSSC Language Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

However you can download the OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021



It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is to conduct the Language Test for Junior Stenographer-2017.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Language Test round for Language Test of Junior Stenographer (HOD)-2017can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC Junior Stenographer Admit Card 2021