OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Primary Investigator Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link

OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Mains Exam for the Primary Investigator-2021 on its official website. Commission will conduct the mains exam for the Primary Investigator-2021 post against Advertisement No.4181/OSSC on 19 April 2022.

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the mains exam for Primary Investigator Post through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE). There will be two papers in the mains exam in which Paper I will be based on Composite Paper and Paper II for Technical Paper.

There will be 100 questions for the Paper-I i.e. Composite Paper which will carry 1 mark each questions. Exam will be conducted from 9.30 A.M. to 11.00 A.M. Paper II will also be conducted for 100 questions and 1 mark per question from 3.30 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Candidates appearing in the exam should note that there will be 0.25 negative marking in both papers for each wrong answer.

In a bid to download the OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No./Email id and Password on the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2022 from the link given on official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps