OSSC Mains Result 2020 Out for Librarian/Assistant Librarian posts @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Details

OSSC Result 2020 for Librarian/Assistant Librarian: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Result for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the OSSC Librarian/Assistant Librarian Mains Written Exam can check their result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the OSSC, the result of the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Mains Written Exam has been uploaded on its official website. The candidates have been Provisionally Short listed on the basis of their performance in the Mains Written Exam conducted on 12 January 2020.

Now all such candidates qualified in the Mains Written Exam for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts will have to appear for the Certificates/Document Verification Round. Commission will announce the date and time for the Certificate/Document Verification later on.

Candidates qualified in the Mains Written Exam for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts should note that they will have to bring the original Certificates/Documents relating to proof of the date of birth/educational qualification/caste/Special category etc along with copy of the Online application form for verification of the same as mentioned in the short notification.

Candidates appeared in the Mains Written Exam for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts can check the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

