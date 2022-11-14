OSSC SI Traffic DV Hall Ticket 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in: Download Link Available Here

Odisha SSC has released the Hall Ticket download link for the document verification round for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic -ossc.gov.in. Download link here.

OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic DV Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Hall Ticket download link for the document verification/interview round for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the certificate verification round for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic post can download their admit card from the official website -ossc.gov.in. However OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic DV Admit Card 2022 download link is available below and you can download the same directly.

Candidates can download the Sub-Inspector (Traffic) certificate verification Hall Ticket after providing their login credentials to the link given on the official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered User Id/Mobile Number/Email Id and Password to the link.

It is noted that OSSC will be conducting the certificate verification for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic)-2021 against Advt. No.4295/OSSC on 17/18 November 2022. Commission has also uploaded the Bio-data cum attestation Form on the official website.

Candidates are advised to download the same and submit the same duly filled in with full signature at the designated space before the Verification board with the all essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

