OSSC Mains Admit Card 2023 Out For Stenographer & Other Posts: Check Download Link And Exam Pattern Here

OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card update for the post of Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the mains exam for various posts including Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian and others.
All those candidates who have to appear in the mains exam round for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
However you can download the admit card for the above posts directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023
OSSC Stenographer Mains Exam 2023: Overview
It is noted that OSSC will be conducting the mains exam for the various posts including Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper and others on June 18, 2023 (Sunday).
Exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and reporting time for the candidates is 09.00 a.m. The main written exam will be held in question-cum-answer-booklet mode.
|Organisation
|Odisha Staff Selection Commission
|Name of Posts
|Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian
|Advt No
|7088/OSSC
|Exam date
|June 18, 2023 (Sunday)
|Timing of Exam
|10.00 am to 12.00 pm
|Official website
|https://www.tspsc.gov.in/
OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023: Download By Login Credentials
Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the mains exam round for the above post on its official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including OSSC registered user id/mobile number/email id and password to the link on the home.
You can retrieve your login credentials to the documents provided by your during submission of online application for the above posts.
You can download your admit card after following the steps given below.
How To Download: OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023
- Visit the official website of ossc at - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/
- Click on the link titled - “Download the admission letter for the post Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and other posts against advertisement no.7088/OSSC on the home page ” on the home page.
- Provide your login credentials to the link that appears on the screen.
- You will get your admit card in a new window.
- Download and save it and take a printout of it.