OSSC Mains Admit Card 2023 Out For Stenographer & Other Posts: Check Download Link And Exam Pattern Here

Odisha SSC has released the admit card for the post of Combined Recruitment Mains Examination on its official website- https://www.ossc.gov.in . Check download link here.

OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card update for the post of Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the mains exam for various posts including Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian and others.

All those candidates who have to appear in the mains exam round for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the admit card for the above posts directly through the link given below.

OSSC Stenographer Mains Exam 2023: Overview

It is noted that OSSC will be conducting the mains exam for the various posts including Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper and others on June 18, 2023 (Sunday).

Exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and reporting time for the candidates is 09.00 a.m. The main written exam will be held in question-cum-answer-booklet mode.

Organisation Odisha Staff Selection Commission Name of Posts Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian Advt No 7088/OSSC Exam date June 18, 2023 (Sunday) Timing of Exam 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023: Download By Login Credentials

Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the mains exam round for the above post on its official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including OSSC registered user id/mobile number/email id and password to the link on the home.

You can retrieve your login credentials to the documents provided by your during submission of online application for the above posts.

You can download your admit card after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023