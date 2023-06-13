OSSC Mains Admit Card 2023 Out For Stenographer & Other Posts: Check Download Link And Exam Pattern Here

Odisha SSC has released the admit card for the post of Combined Recruitment Mains Examination on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023
OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card update for the post of Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the mains exam for various posts including Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian and others. 

All those candidates who have to appear in the mains exam round for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
 However you can download the admit card for the above posts directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To  Download: OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023

OSSC Stenographer Mains Exam 2023: Overview

It is noted that OSSC will be conducting the mains exam for the various posts including Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper and others on June 18, 2023 (Sunday). 
Exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and reporting time for the candidates is 09.00 a.m. The main written exam will be held in question-cum-answer-booklet mode. 

Organisation  Odisha Staff Selection Commission
Name of Posts  Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian
Advt No 7088/OSSC
Exam date  June 18, 2023 (Sunday)
Timing of Exam  10.00 am to 12.00 pm
Official website  https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023: Download By Login Credentials

Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the mains exam round for the above post on its official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including OSSC registered user id/mobile number/email id and password to the link on the home. 
You can retrieve your login credentials to the documents provided by your during submission of online application for the above posts. 

You can download your admit card after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023

  1. Visit the official website of ossc at - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/
  2. Click on the link titled - “Download the admission letter for the post Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and other posts against advertisement no.7088/OSSC on the home page ” on the home page.
  3. Provide your login credentials to the link that appears on the screen.
  4. You will get your admit card in a new window.
  5. Download and save it and take a printout of it. 

FAQ

When the written exam for Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper and others is scheduled on June 18, 2023 (Sunday).

How one can download the OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023?

You can download the OSSC Stenographer Mains Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
