OSSSC Answer Key for Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant 2019-20 Released @osssc.gov.in, Submit Objection, if any

OSSSC Answer Key for Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant 2019-20: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the answer key of the written test for the post of Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant. All those candidates who have appeared in OSSSC Junior Clerk Junior Assistant Exam can download OSSSC Answer Key from official website www.osssc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit objection, if any, online through official website on or before 11 March 2020. No objection shall be entertained through email, by post, in person or in any other mode.

OSSSC Answer Key Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant Link is also given below. Candidates can download OSSSC Answer Key to the questions set-wise (A, B, C, D) by login in the link.

OSSSC Answer Key Download for Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant

How to Download OSSSC Answer Key for Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant ?

Go to OSSSC official website www.osssc.gov.in Visit ‘Examination Answer Keys’ in the ‘Applicant Menu’ using your registered ID and Password Download OSSSC Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant Answer Key Submit Objection, if any, by clicking on ‘File Objection for the published Answer Keys’

OSSSC had conducted the exam on 22 December for the recruitment of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant Posts in departments of Government of Odisha. A total of 1747 vacancies are available on contractual basis under general and special recruitment drive for ST/ SC for Odisha Ministerial Service.