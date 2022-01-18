OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022 Released @osssc.gov.in, Exam on 30 January, Here's Direct Link

OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on ossc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Exam Pattern and other details here.

OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, and Excise Constable under Category C. Candidates who applied for OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2022 can download their admit cards through the official website of OSSSC.i.e.ossc.nic.in.

OSSSC Group C Exam Date is scheduled to be held on 30th January 2022 at various exam centres from 11 am to 2 pm. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of OSSSC.i.e.ossc.nic.in. Click on the login button on the top of the homepage. Enter User Name/ Registration No./ Mobile No./ Email, Password, captcha and click on the login button. OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen. download OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

The candidates can download OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022 and carry it on the day of the exam. No hard copy of the admission letter will be sent to any candidate by post. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and physical test.

OSSC Group C Exam Pattern

OSSSC Group C Exam will be a written test for 180 marks. In the written test, there will be no negative marking for answering wrong answers. The written test will be of the 10th class standard. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for Physical Test. This drive is being done to recruit 2841 vacancies of Statistical Field Surveyor, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin, Forest Guard, and Excise Constable under Category C. Candidates can directly download OSSSC Group C Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.