OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2023:Download Link at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the result of the written exam for the post of Nursing Officer on August 09, 2023. The results can be checked online at the official website of the OSSSC, osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam 2023 was conducted on March 19, 2023 for the recruitment of 7483 Nursing Officers in various government hospitals and health institutions in Odisha.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2023

The OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2023 is available in PDF format. The PDF file contains the number of the shortlisted candidates.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Result Download Here

The OSSSC Nursing Officer Merit List 2023 is released. The merit list contains the names of the candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process, which is document verification.

The document verification will be held from 21 September 2023 onwards as per the schedule given in the intimation letters. The candidates can download the OSSSC Nursing Officer DV Admit Card can be downloaded by login into the official website. The candidates will have to bring the following documents for verification:

Original copy of the mark sheet of the qualifying examination Original copy of the certificate of registration with the State Nursing Council Original copy of the experience certificate, if any Original copy of the caste certificate, if applicable Two recent passport size photographs

The candidates who qualify the document verification will be called for the final interview. The interview will be held in the month of October 2023. The candidates who qualify the interview will be selected for the post of Nursing Officer in the Odisha government.