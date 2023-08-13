Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023: Download Set Wise PDF

Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023 will be released soon on the official website. The exam was conducted on 13 August 2023. Check Direct Download PDF Link for all sets, also check steps to download the answer key here.

Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023: Patna High Court will soon release the answer key of the written exam conducted for the post of Assistant. Those who appeared in the exam from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm on 13 August 2023 at various examination centers located in Patna, can download the answer key from the official website, once available. The direct link to download PHC Answer Key will also be provided here.

Patna High Court Answer Key 2023 Download Link

Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of Patna High Court or from the direct link given here. Patna High Court will fill a total of 550 Assistant posts through this recruitment exam.

Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check all the highlights regarding Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023 from the below table.

Name of organization High Court of Judicature, Patna name of exam assistant exam 2023 Social class answer key Number of posts 550 Posts Patna High Court Answer Key 2023 Status Soon Patna High Court Exam Date 2023 13 August 2023 exam time 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM reporting time 10:00 am to 11:00 am job location Bihar official website patnahighcourt.gov.in

How to Download Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023?

Below are the steps to download the Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023:

Step 1: First go to the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the download link of Patna High Court Assistant Answer Key 2023.

Step 3: The PDF of Patna High Court Assistant Exam Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check it out and download it.

Step 4: Finally, take a printout of it.