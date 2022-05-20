Patna High Court PA Admit Card 2022 (Out) @patnahighcourt.gov.in, Check Personal Asst Call Letter Download Link

Patna High Court has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on its official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in. Check download link.

Patna High Court PA Admit Card 2022: Patna High Court has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis. Patna High Court will conduct the computer based online English Shorthand and Computer Typing Test on 23 May 2022.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the English Shorthand and Computer Typing Test for the post of Personal Assistant can download their admit cards through the official website of patnahighcourt.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Patna High Court PA Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link available on the official website.

You can download the Patna High Court PA Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download Patna High Court PA Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Patna High Court.i.e. patnahighcourt.gov.in. Click on the 'Recruitment' Tab. Click on the notice Click here to download the Admit Card for examination for engagement to the post of Personal Assistant on contract basis in the establishment of this court New on the home page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Punjab High Court Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the Patna High Court PA Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Patna High Court PA Admit Card 2022



