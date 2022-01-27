PGCIL Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Engineer Trainee (AET) Posts, Apply @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid AET Recruitment 2022 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring Engineering Graduates to join its fold as an Assistant Engineer Trainee (AET) in CTUIL which is presently a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGCIL. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2022 from 27 January to 20 February 2022 on the official website powergridindia.com.

PGCIL AET Recruitment will be done on the basis of GATE 2021 Scores. A total of 105 vacancies are available for Computer Science, Electrical, Civil and Electronics Engineers.

PGCIL Powergrid AET Notification Download

PGCIL Powergrid AET Regstration Link

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

Starting date of online submission of PGCIL AET Online Application and online payment of application fees - 27 January 2022

Last date of online submission of PGCIL AET Online Application and online payment of application fees - 20 February 2022

PGCIL Powergrid Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 105

AET (Computer Science) - 37

AET (Electrical) - 60

AET (Civil) - 4

AET (Electronics) - 4

PGCIL Powergrid AET Salary:

Rs.40,000/- -3%- 1,40,000(IDA) during the one-year training period

Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA) after completion of training

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid AET Posts

Educational Qualification:

Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in any of the following

Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)

Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Electrical Communication / Telecommunication

Civil

Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ Information Technology

Candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021

PGCIL Powergrid AET Age Limit:

28 years

Selection Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid AET Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

GATE 2021 Behavioral Assessment Group Discussion Personal Interview

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid AET Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested & eligible candidates have to register themselves online irrespective of the applications made earlier for any other post/recruitment process in POWERGRID/ CTUIL, at POWERGRID website https://www.powergrid.in with details of their GATE-2021 registration number and other required information.

PGCIL Powergrid AET Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-