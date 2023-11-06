PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023 For Officer Trainee (Finance) Posts, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: PGCIL Powergrid has released the notification for the 20 Officer Trainee posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and others.

Get all the details of PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment here, apply online link

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023 Notification: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID has released job notification for Finance Professional posts in the Employment News ( 04-10) November 2023. Organisation has invited online applications for the Officer Trainee (Finance) posts at E-2 level in Executive Cadre at -www.powergrid.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023.

Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo for written test / computer based test, followed by Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment and Personal Interview.

PGCIL Powergrid Jobs 2023: Important Dates



Closing date of online application for these posts is November 13, 2023. The cut-off date for eligibility criteria viz. age, educational qualification, category status is November 13, 2023.

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Officer Trainee (Finance)-20

Educational Qualification For PGCIL Powergrid Posts 2023

Candidates should have CA / CMA pass as on 13.11.2023.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process For PGCIL Jobs 2023:

The selection process will comprise of written test / computer based test, followed by Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment and Personal Interview of the candidates who qualify in the Test and are shortlisted category wise for the GD and Interview.

Computer Based Test (CBT)

The question paper in the CBT will be of 02 hours duration with objective type with four answer

choices for each question and shall consist of two sections –

Professional Knowledge Test (PKT) - 120 Questions

Executive Aptitude Test (EAT) - 50 Questions



PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (as of 13-11-2023)

28 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package

Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and perks @12% of basic pay during training period.

Basic pay on Regularisation: On successful completion of training and upon regularisation, the candidate will be absorbed as Officer (Finance) in E2 scale - Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.