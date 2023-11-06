PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023 For Officer Trainee (Finance) Posts, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023 Notification: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID has released job notification for Finance Professional posts in the Employment News ( 04-10) November 2023. Organisation has invited online applications for the Officer Trainee (Finance) posts at E-2 level in Executive Cadre at -www.powergrid.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023.
Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo for written test / computer based test, followed by Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment and Personal Interview.
PGCIL Powergrid Jobs 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of online application for these posts is November 13, 2023. The cut-off date for eligibility criteria viz. age, educational qualification, category status is November 13, 2023.
PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Officer Trainee (Finance)-20
Educational Qualification For PGCIL Powergrid Posts 2023
- Candidates should have CA / CMA pass as on 13.11.2023.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection Process For PGCIL Jobs 2023:
The selection process will comprise of written test / computer based test, followed by Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment and Personal Interview of the candidates who qualify in the Test and are shortlisted category wise for the GD and Interview.
Computer Based Test (CBT)
The question paper in the CBT will be of 02 hours duration with objective type with four answer
choices for each question and shall consist of two sections –
Professional Knowledge Test (PKT) - 120 Questions
Executive Aptitude Test (EAT) - 50 Questions
PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (as of 13-11-2023)
28 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package
Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and perks @12% of basic pay during training period.
Basic pay on Regularisation: On successful completion of training and upon regularisation, the candidate will be absorbed as Officer (Finance) in E2 scale - Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).
PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.powergrid.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link PGCIL Powergrid Trainee Officer recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Candidate should possess a valid E-mail ID, Alternate E-mail ID and Mobile number.
- Step 4: Application once submitted may be edited/ updated till the last date of submission of online application.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a print out of the submitted online application, the same is required at the time of Document Verification and note down the user ID and password generated at the time of online registration.