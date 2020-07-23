PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Apply for Assistant Professor Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Interview on July 30

PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in the department of Pharmacology and department of Radiotherapy purely on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before 29 July 2020.



Candidates applying for PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview. The interview for this post will be conducted on 30.07.2020 at 02:30 PM onwards.

Notification details for PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Advertisement No.PGI/RC/2020/119/2421

Dated: 22.07.2020

Important Dates for PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2020

Date of walk-in-interview: 29 July 2020

Vacancy Details for PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Assistant Professor-03 Posts

Departments

Department of Pharmacology-02

Department of Radiotherapy-01

Eligibility Criteria for PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Visit to the official website of for details of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) for details about the educational qualification and other information about the posts.

PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to Download: PGIMER Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification

Visit to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/

Go to the PGIMER Recruitment section available on the home page.

Click on the link- WALK IN INTERVIEW for the post of Assistant Professors in the departments of Pharmacology and Radiotherapy purely on contract basis for six months for PGIMER, Chandigarh available on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the desired notification on your screen.

Download and save the copy of notification for your future reference.

How to Apply

Interested candidates willing to appear in the walk-in-interview can submit their brief bio-datas (in triplicate) in the prescribed Performa complete in all respects on 29.07.2020 till 04:00 PM positively in the Recruitment Cell of the Institute. The interview for this post will be conducted on 30.07.2020 at 02:30 PM onwards. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.