PGIMER Result 2020 for Various Projects Posts Announced @main.jipmer.edu.in, Check DV/Interview Schedule

PGIMER Result 2020 for Various Projects Posts: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the result for the various projects posts under AIIMS Madurai. All such candidates who have appeared for the various Projects Posts can check result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the list of eligible candidates for the projects posts on its official website. Institute has also released the Interview and Document Verification schedule for the qualified candidates.

According to the short notification, candidates shortlisted for the Project Posts under AIIMS Madurai, will have to send the Certificates/Document by 21 August 2020 by 4.30 P.M. either through physical dispatch or send the scanned copies through the email to jipmerhr@gmail.com. Candidates should note that those who will be failing in sending their documents accordance to the schedule mentioned in the notification will not be allowed to appear for the Interview.

Candidates should note that Interview will be conducted on 28 August 2020 in Videoconferencing mode. The details regarding the interview through videoconferencing will be sent to the email id given by the candidate’s eligible/provisionally eligible candidates.



Candidates should note that they can submit their objections, if any regarding the list of In-eligible candidates with due justification/supporting document or before 14 August 2020 to jipmerhr@gmail.com.

How to Download PGIMER Result 2020 for Various Projects Posts