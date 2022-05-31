Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

PGVCL Answer Key 2022 (Out) @pgvcl.com: Download Vidhyut Sahayak and Other PDF Here

PGVCL Answer Key 2022 has been released by Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd on pgvcl.com. Candidates can download Vidhyut Sahayak and Other Answer Keys PDF Here

Updated: May 31, 2022 17:39 IST
PGVCL Answer Key 2022

PGVCL Answer Key 2022 Download: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has uploaded the answer key of the exam held on 29 May 2022 for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical), Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment and Deputy Superintendent of Accounts Posts on pgvcl.com. Candidates can download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key and Other Answer Key.

PGVCL Answer Key Link is also given below.

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key Download Link

PGVCL JE Answer Key Download Link

PGVCL Jr Programmer Answer Key Download Link

PGVCL Executive Answer Key Download Link

PGVCL Deputy Superintendent  Establishment Answer Key Download Link

PGVCL Deputy Superintendent  Accounts Answer Key Download Link

The candidates who have any objections against the official answer key can submit their query in the prescribed format available below:

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Query Form Download Link

PGVCL JE Query Form Download Link

PGVCL Jr Programmer Query Form Download Link

PGVCL Executive Query Form Download Link

PGVCL Deputy Superintendent  Establishment Query Form Download Link

PGVCL Deputy Superintendent  Accounts Query Form Download Link

How to Download PGVCL Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of PGVCL
  2. Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section
  3. Now, click on ‘Provisional Answer Key’ link given against ‘Provisional Answer Key Vidhyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer- Electrical-SEBC)’ or ‘Provisional Answer Key Junior Programmernew’ or ‘Provisional Answer Key Executive (HR)’ or ‘Provisional Answer Key Deputy Superintendent of Establishments(ST)’ or Provisional Answer Key Deputy Superintendent of Accounts(ST)’
  4. Download PGVCL Answer Key PDF
  5. Check answers here

 

 

