PGVCL Answer Key 2022 (Out) @pgvcl.com: Download Vidhyut Sahayak and Other PDF Here

PGVCL Answer Key 2022 has been released by Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd on pgvcl.com. Candidates can download Vidhyut Sahayak and Other Answer Keys PDF Here

PGVCL Answer Key 2022 Download: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has uploaded the answer key of the exam held on 29 May 2022 for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical), Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment and Deputy Superintendent of Accounts Posts on pgvcl.com. Candidates can download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key and Other Answer Key.

PGVCL Answer Key Link is also given below.

The candidates who have any objections against the official answer key can submit their query in the prescribed format available below:

How to Download PGVCL Answer Key 2022 ?