PGVCL Answer Key 2022 (Out) @pgvcl.com: Download Vidhyut Sahayak and Other PDF Here

PGVCL Answer Key 2022 Download: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has uploaded the answer key of the exam held on 29 May 2022 for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical), Junior Programmer, Executive (HR), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment and Deputy Superintendent of Accounts Posts on pgvcl.com. Candidates can download PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Answer Key and Other Answer Key.
The candidates who have any objections against the official answer key can submit their query in the prescribed format available below:
How to Download PGVCL Answer Key 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of PGVCL
- Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section
- Now, click on ‘Provisional Answer Key’ link given against ‘Provisional Answer Key Vidhyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer- Electrical-SEBC)’ or ‘Provisional Answer Key Junior Programmernew’ or ‘Provisional Answer Key Executive (HR)’ or ‘Provisional Answer Key Deputy Superintendent of Establishments(ST)’ or Provisional Answer Key Deputy Superintendent of Accounts(ST)’
- Download PGVCL Answer Key PDF
- Check answers here