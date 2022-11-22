PM Launches Karmayogi Prarambh Module: An initiative Under Rojgar Mela

Karmayogi Prarambh Module: On 22 November 2022, Prime Minister Narender Modi launched the Karmayogi Prarambh Module for all who are appointed under Rojgar Mela. This is an ONLINE orientation course PM for the new joiners of various government departments. This program will help these government employees to grab the code of conduct required to adapt to the policies of their new role. It will train about ethics in the workplace and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances which will be provided to the employees.

According to the PM, "They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies,"

Prime Minister Narender Modi will also issue 71000 appointment letters under the flagship of the Rozgar Mela scheme as part of eradicating unemployment in India. The aim of this programme is to provide employment opportunities for over 1 million people in the country.

Under the Rozgar Mela Scheme, the vacancies will be filled for the post of Teacher, Lecturer, Nursing Officer, Nurse, Doctor, Radiographer, Pharmacist, and Other Technical and Paramedical posts The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) would also fill a significant number of posts in various Central Armed Police Forces.

The Karmayogi Prarambh module is an initiative under Mission Karmayogi - a national programme for civil services capacity building (NPCSCB). The motive of the program is to keep the essence of civil service within the people of the country which is the centre of all change.