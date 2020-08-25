Postpone UPSC Prelims 2020: SC Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava To UPSC Chairman

In the letter addressed to the UPSC Chairman, SC Advocate Alakh has pointed out the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. He has also pointed out that many of the aspirants who have applied for the UPSC Prelims examination are at present working as frontline COVID warriors. Adding to the situation, the floods in many parts of the country have also made the situation grim and worthy of thought.

Letter to UPSC Chairman to Postpone UPSC Prelims 2020 Exam

On behalf of a group of UPSC Civil Services aspirants, I have submitted a Representation to the UPSC Chairman, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam. pic.twitter.com/UrSpffXguG — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) August 21, 2020

Advocate Alakh wrote the letter on behalf of a group of UPSC aspirants who are concerned about their safety in the pandemic situation. It is to be noted that an average of seventy thousand COVID-19 cases are being reported each day. In such a situation conducting the exam with almost 10 lakh aspirants with all safety measures practiced would be a tough task. Hence he has requested to the chairman to consider the request and postpone the exam till the COVID-19 impact is reduced in the entire country.

Many UPSC Aspirants working as Frontline Warriors

The advocate also added the plight of many frontline workers. In the letter, he says that many UPSC Prelims aspirants are at present working as frontline COVID warriors. It would be difficult for them to get relieved from their duties and reach the examination centers. Also, their preparation would have been hampered in the pandemic situation.

Advocate Alakh Also Represented the Students in the UGC Case

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava is an Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India. He is also representing students in the UGC Case in the Supreme Court and was the petitioner for postponement of NEET, JEE Main 2020 examinations. He continues to rally for the students asking for relief. He recently wrote a letter to PMO, requesting for the JEE, NEET 2020 exams to be postponed.

