PSCB Answer Key 2021 Out @pscbrecruitments.org, Download DEO, Sr Manager, Manager Keys PDF Here

PSCB Answer Key for Senior Managers, Managers, Information Technology Officers, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operators and Steno Typists Posts has been released on pscbrecruitments.org. details here.

PSCB Answer Key 2021 Download: Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCBL) has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Senior Manager, Manager, Information Technology Officer, Clerk-Cum-Data Entry Operator and Steno Typist on its Exam Portal - pscbrecruitments.org. Candidates appeared in the exam can download Punjab Cooperative Bank Answer Key from the official website i.e. pscb.in.

Candidates can also find the PSCB Answer Key Link below and download the answer key from the prescribed link:

PSCB Answer Key Download Links:

Answer Key for CCDEO Exam.

Answer Key for ITO Exam.

Answer Key for Manager Exam.

Answer Key for Senior Manager Exam.

Answer Key for Steno Typist Exam

PSCB Exam for the post of Information Technology Officer and Steno Typist was held on 28 August 2021 while for the post of CDEO, Manager was conducted on 29 August 2021.

How to Download PSCB Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of PSCB - pscb.in

Visit the ‘Recruitment Section’ given at the left corner of the homepage

Now, click on ‘CLICK HERE’ at the below

A new page will open- http://pscbrecruitments.org/PSCB_Recruitment/index.aspx

Click on PSC Answer Key PDF