PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Soon: Check Expected Date, Time and Latest Updates Here

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023: Punjab Board will be releasing the class 8th result soon. Students can check their marks at pseb.ac.in. Check expected date, time and latest updates here

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board announces the class 8th result for all the students online. As per some media reports, it is expected that PSEB 8th result can be released anytime soon now. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. They have to visit the official website: pseb.ac.in to check their result. They must use their login credentials to download their PSEB 8th class result 2023.

It is expected that, along with the result, the board will also release the PSEB class 8th toppers list, total number of students, pass percentages and other statistical details. The class 8th exam was conducted from February 25 to March 22, 2023.

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Date

As of now, the officials have not announced the exact date and time for the release of class 8th result. However, it is expected that it will be declared by May. Official confirmation is still awaited. Check the table below to know the expected PSEB 8th result date and time:

Events Dates Punjab Board 8th result April/May 2023 (Expected) PSEB Class 8th exam February 25 to March 22, 2023

How To Check PSEB Class 8th Result 2023?

After the announcement of result, students can check as well as download it from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check Punjab 8th class result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result section given in the menu bar

Step 3: Click on the link PSEB 8th result 2023

Step 4: In the login window, enter roll number

Step 5: Click on find result

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Also, download it for future references

What Details Will Be Mentioned on PSEB Class 8th Result 2023?

As per the information, the result pdf will have information about the student and marks. Check below the details that can be expected to be present on PSEB 8th class result:

Student's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Board name

Class

School/District

Subject wise marks

Grades

Qualifying Status

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Grading System

The board also gives grades to the students along with the marks. Those securing marks range between >90 TO <=100 will get A+. Check the table below to know the grading system:

Marks Range Grades >90 TO <=100 A+ >80 TO <=90 A >70 TO <=80 B+ >60 TO <=70 B >50 TO <=60 C+ >40 TO <=50 C >01 TO <=40 D

Also Read: Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2023 Link Activated, Know Steps To Download Here