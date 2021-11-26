PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the exam date for Clerk, Clerk IT, and Clerk Accounts. The candidates who applied for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 can download the complete schedule of the exam through the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has decided to conduct the examination for the post of clerk against the advt number 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021) on 11 December 2021 while the exam For the post which is under the advt number (17 of 2021), will take place on 12 December 2021.

The board will upload roll number wise and exam center details in due course of time on sssb.punjab.gov.in. The admit cards for the same will be allotted 10 days before the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

PSSSB Clerk Exam Date

How to Download PSSSB Clerk Exam Date 2021 Notice?

Visit the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the “Advertisement” tab. Click on the notification that reads ‘Public Notice regarding Date of Written Exam for the posts advertised under Advertisement No. 17 of 2021(Clerk), 18 of 2021 (Clerk IT), and 19 of 2021 (Clerk Accounts)’. A PDF will be opened. Check the Exam Schedule and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 2700+ vacancies of Clerk, Clerk IT, and Clerk Accounts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The candidates are advised to bookmark this page for the latest updates.