PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Application Window Reopens Today, Apply Online for 262 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Key Points PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 applications reopened on 1 September 2026.

The new application deadline for PSSSB JE Recruitment is 9 September 2026.

262 Junior Engineer posts are available; original applicants need not reapply.

PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The application window for PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 (Advt. No. 07 of 2026) has reopened today, 1 September 2026. Candidates who missed the earlier deadline can now apply online until 9 September 2026 at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is filling 262 Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines under various Punjab Government departments. This is a fresh chance for eligible candidates who could not apply during the original window from 13 March to 6 April 2026. Selected candidates will get Pay Level-6, starting at Rs. 35,400 per month. Candidates who already applied earlier do not need to apply again. PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) Advertisement No. 07 of 2026 Post Name Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Group Group B Total Vacancies 262 Posts Original Application Window 13 March 2026 – 6 April 2026 Reopened Application Window 1 September 2026 – 9 September 2026 Application Mode Online Pay Scale Level-6, ₹35,400/- per month Age Limit 18 – 37 years (as on 1 January 2026) Qualification 3-year Diploma in relevant discipline or equivalent Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification, Medical Exam Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in PSSSB JE Reopen Application Process PSSSB has reopened the online application window for JE Recruitment 2026 (Advt. No. 07 of 2026) to give another chance to eligible candidates who could not apply during the original timeline. The board issued a notice allowing fresh applications from 1 September 2026 to 9 September 2026.

This reopened window is only for candidates who had not applied earlier. Those who already submitted their application form during the original window (13 March – 6 April 2026) do not need to apply again, and their earlier submission remains valid. The last date to pay the application fee is also 9 September 2026. Candidates applying now should keep all required documents ready before starting the form. PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Interested candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria for PSSSB recruitment 2026 before applying. Educational Qualification Candidates must complete a 3-year Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering (as per the applied discipline) from a recognized institution

Candidates with an equivalent or higher qualification in the same discipline can also apply

Punjabi language qualification proof (as prescribed by PSSSB) is required

Age Limit The Minimum age is 18 years

The Maximum age is 37 years

Age relaxation is applicable as per Punjab Government rules for reserved categories

Crucial date for age calculation: 1 January 2026 PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Online PSSSB has reopened the application process for a total of 262 posts. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 1 September to 9 September 2026, through the direct link given below: PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Candidates must follow these steps to apply online for PSSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Go to the Apply Online section for JE Advt. No. 07/2026

Login/register and fill in personal and educational details

Select the correct post and discipline

Upload required documents and photograph/signature

Pay the applicable application fee

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference