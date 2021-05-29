PSSSB Upvaid Result 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Upvaid Marksheet & Counselling Schedule Here

PSSSB Upvaid Result 2021: Subordinate Service Selection Board Punjab Government has released the result of Up-VAIDs on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the Punjab SSSB Up-VAIDs Exam 2021 can now download the result through the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The result of Up-Vaids has been uploaded in form of a PDF which contains the candidate's Name, Roll Number, Father’s Name, Category and Mark. All those who have successfully qualified in the aforesaid exam can appear for the document verification round.

Punjab SSSB Up-VAIDs Exam 2021 was conducted on 5 November 2017 by Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana. All those who attended the result can now download the result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSSB Punjab.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Click Here to View the Result of Written Exam held on 05/11/2017 for the Post of UPVAID (Advertisement No. 03/2015)' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download PSSSB Upvaid Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

All shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the counselling session scheduled to be held between 31 May to 2 June 2021 at Van Bhawan, Sector -68, Mohali. The roll number wise schedule of the candidates have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can also check the schedule in the provided hyperlink.

All selected candidates are required to bring essential documents to the scheduled venue. All candidates are required to follow the instructions provided by the Health Ministry for COVID-19. The list of the selected candidates is provisional. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates and counselling schedule directly by clicking on the provided link. This recruitment is being done to recruit 81 vacancies of UP-Vaids.