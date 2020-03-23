PSTET Result 2020 released @pstet.net: Check here Punjab TET 2018 Results & Passing Marks

PSTET Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results of the Punjab PSTET 2018 exam on its official website pstet.net. Candidates who appeared for the PSTET Exam on 19th January 2020 can check their result now and know the marks obtained in the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET ). In this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their PSTET Result without any difficulty. Candidates just need to visit the link mentioned below, enter their PSTET Registration Number and Password and you get to know your marks of the Punjab TET exam. Also, we have shared below the passing marks for GEN/OBS/SC/ST category candidates below.

Candidates need to qualify the PSTET exam compulsorily to apply for teaching jobs in Punjab government and private schools. The PSTET is like a screening test for aspiring teachers. The exam is conducted annually in two sessions for PSTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The PSTET Paper 1 is for primary teachers (Class 1 to 5) and PSTET Paper 2 is for Upper Primary teachers (Class 6 to 8). Candidates who want to teach all classes from 1 to 8, need to appear for both the papers.

Let's now have a look at the process to check PSTET Results:

How to Check PSTET Result 2020 online?

In order to know your result of the Punjab STET exam, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Visit pstet.net

Step 2: Click on “Result Declared"

Step 3: Enter your Password and Registration Number

Step 4: Check your result & Download PDF

Let's now have a look at the PSTET Passing Marks or Cut-off below:

PSTET Passing Marks or Qualifying Marks 2020

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage PSTET Passing Marks General 60% 90 out of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82 out of 150

- General category candidates need to obtain 90 marks out of the total 150 marks in Paper 1 or Paper 2

- OBC/SC/ST categpry candidates need to obtain 82 marks in PSTET Paper 1 or Paper 2

- There is no negative marking in the PSTET Exam

What's Next for PSTET Qualifying Candidates?

PSEB will now soon release the PSTET Certificate and Marksheet on the official website pstet.net. Candidates need to download the certificate and marksheet and show it during the teacher recruitment process while applying for Punjab teacher jobs.