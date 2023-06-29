Punjab and Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 183 Specialist Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Punjab and Sind Bank have invited online applications for the 183 Specialist Officer Posts on its official website. Check  Punjab and Sind Bank  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification: Punjab and Sind Bank has invited online applications for the 183 Specialist Officer posts on its official website. The registration process for these posts commenced on June 28, 2023, and will conclude on July 12, 2023.
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 183 Specialist Officer posts are to be filled including Law Manager, IT Officer, Rajbhasha Officer, Forex Officer and others. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Engg. Graduate/ PG Degree/Bachelor’s Degree in Law/ CA/ MCA/ B.Tech/ B.E/ B.Sc/ MBA/ Diploma as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 28, 2023 
Closing date of application: July 12, 2023.

Career Counseling

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Vacancy Details

Rajbhasha Officer-2
IT Officer-24
Technical Officer-Civil-1
Relationship Manager-17
Chartered Accountant-30
Law Manager-6
Software Developer-20
Risk Manager-5
Forex Dealer-2
Digital Manager-2
Security Officer-11
Rajbhasha Officer-5
Law Manager-1
Treasury Dealer-2
Forex Officer-2
IT Manager40
Digital Manager-2
Forex Officer-6
Economist Officer-2
Chartered Accountant-3

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
IT Officer-24: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE/MCA/from a recognized universities institute. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection for these posts will be done based on three stages including.

    Written test 
    Shortlisting
    Personal Interaction / Interview

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF
 
Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 12, 2023.

