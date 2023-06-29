Punjab and Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 183 Specialist Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification: Punjab and Sind Bank has invited online applications for the 183 Specialist Officer posts on its official website. The registration process for these posts commenced on June 28, 2023, and will conclude on July 12, 2023.
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 183 Specialist Officer posts are to be filled including Law Manager, IT Officer, Rajbhasha Officer, Forex Officer and others. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Engg. Graduate/ PG Degree/Bachelor’s Degree in Law/ CA/ MCA/ B.Tech/ B.E/ B.Sc/ MBA/ Diploma as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 28, 2023
Closing date of application: July 12, 2023.
Punjab & Sind Bank SO Vacancy Details
Rajbhasha Officer-2
IT Officer-24
Technical Officer-Civil-1
Relationship Manager-17
Chartered Accountant-30
Law Manager-6
Software Developer-20
Risk Manager-5
Forex Dealer-2
Digital Manager-2
Security Officer-11
Rajbhasha Officer-5
Law Manager-1
Treasury Dealer-2
Forex Officer-2
IT Manager40
Digital Manager-2
Forex Officer-6
Economist Officer-2
Chartered Accountant-3
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
IT Officer-24: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE/MCA/from a recognized universities institute. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection for these posts will be done based on three stages including.
Written test
Shortlisting
Personal Interaction / Interview
Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF
Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 12, 2023.