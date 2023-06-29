Punjab and Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 183 Specialist Officer Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Punjab and Sind Bank have invited online applications for the 183 Specialist Officer Posts on its official website. Check Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification: Punjab and Sind Bank has invited online applications for the 183 Specialist Officer posts on its official website. The registration process for these posts commenced on June 28, 2023, and will conclude on July 12, 2023.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 183 Specialist Officer posts are to be filled including Law Manager, IT Officer, Rajbhasha Officer, Forex Officer and others. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Engg. Graduate/ PG Degree/Bachelor’s Degree in Law/ CA/ MCA/ B.Tech/ B.E/ B.Sc/ MBA/ Diploma as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 28, 2023

Closing date of application: July 12, 2023.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Vacancy Details

Rajbhasha Officer-2

IT Officer-24

Technical Officer-Civil-1

Relationship Manager-17

Chartered Accountant-30

Law Manager-6

Software Developer-20

Risk Manager-5

Forex Dealer-2

Digital Manager-2

Security Officer-11

Rajbhasha Officer-5

Treasury Dealer-2

Forex Officer-2

IT Manager40

Forex Officer-6

Economist Officer-2

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

IT Officer-24: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE/MCA/from a recognized universities institute. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection for these posts will be done based on three stages including.

Written test

Shortlisting

Personal Interaction / Interview



Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF



Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 12, 2023.