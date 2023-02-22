Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: 5714 Posts, Check District Wise List, Eligibility, Application Form & Other Details

The Punjab WCD has announced the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 for 5714 posts of Punjab Anganwadi Posts. Candidates can apply online from the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 official website of Punjab Anganwadi i.e., swcd.punjab.gov.in.For more information on how to apply for the Punjab Anganwadi 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process started from 17th February 2023 and the anganwadi recruitment 2022 Punjab online apply last date is 9th March 2023. As many as 5714 vacancies have been announced for the post of Punjab Anganwadi Posts, and others.

The age limit to apply for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply for Punjab Anganwadi post. The age limit varies for different posts for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

The Punjab Anganwadi has invited applications for 5714 Punjab Anganwadi Posts. Punjab Anganwadi 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Haryana Public Service Commission (Punjab Anganwadi) Posts Name Punjab Anganwadi Total Vacancies 5714 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 17th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 9th March 2023 Selection process Merit list, counseling and Document Verification

Candidates can download the Punjab Anganwadi 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Punjab Anganwadi 2023. Download the official notification of Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Candidates can check the Punjab Anganwadi 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Punjab Anganwadi 2023 dates have been announced along with the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 .

Punjab Anganwadi 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 17th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 9th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can downoad the application form from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Punjab Anganwadi in a detailed notification.

Candidates can download the application form from the direct link given below.

As many as 5714 vacancies have been announced for the post of Punjab Anganwadi Posts, and other The number of vacancies announced for Punjab Anganwadi 2023 is tabulated below

Post Number of Vacancies Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) 1016 Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs) 129 Anganwadi Helpers 4569 Total 5714

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment District Wise List

Name of District Status Amritsar Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Barnala Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Bathinda Anganwadi Bharti 2023 Available Faridkot Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Firozpur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Fatehgarh Sahib Anganwadi Vacancy 2023 Available Soon Fazilka Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Gurdaspur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Hoshiarpur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Kapurthala Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Jalandhar Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Mansa Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Ludhiana Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Moga Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Sri Muktsar Sahib Anganwadi Jobs 2023 Available Soon Patiala Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Pathankot Anganwadi Bharti 2023 Available Soon Rupnagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Sangrur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) Anganwadi 2023 Available Soon Sahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) Anganwadi Vacancy 2023 Available Taran Taran Sahib Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Available Soon

The Punjab Anganwadi 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Punjab Anganwadi 2023 Eligibility.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 has been released by the Punjab Anganwadi in the official notification Candidates must have passd 10th/12th/Graduation as per the post they have applied for according to the official notification. For detailed information regarding the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

The Punjab Anganwadi 2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the Punjab Anganwadi. Candidates can check the Application Fee for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

Category Fee General Rs 1000/- SC/BC/EWS Rs 250/- ESM Rs 200/- PH Rs 500/-

To apply for Punjab Anganwadi 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Punjab Anganwadi i.e., swcd.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates applying for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for Punjab Anganwadi 2023 as per Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification is 9th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.