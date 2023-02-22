JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023: 5714 Posts, Check District Wise List, Eligibility, Application Form & Other Details

The Punjab WCD has announced the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 for 5714 posts of Punjab Anganwadi Posts. Candidates can apply online from the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 official website of Punjab Anganwadi i.e., swcd.punjab.gov.in.For more information on how to apply for the Punjab Anganwadi 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023
The latest notification on Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the  Punjab WCD. Candidates can download the application form from the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 official website of Punjab Anganwadi i.e., swcd.punjab.gov.in.

The application process started from 17th February 2023 and the anganwadi recruitment 2022 Punjab online apply last date is 9th March 2023. As many as 5714 vacancies have been announced for the post of Punjab Anganwadi Posts, and others.

The age limit to apply for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply for Punjab Anganwadi post. The age limit varies for different posts for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

The Punjab Anganwadi has invited applications for 5714 Punjab Anganwadi Posts. Punjab Anganwadi 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023

Recruitment Authority

Haryana Public Service Commission (Punjab Anganwadi)

Posts Name

Punjab Anganwadi  

Total Vacancies

5714

Mode of Application

Online

Application Process Begins

17th February 2023

Last Date to Apply

9th March 2023

Selection process

Merit list, counseling and Document Verification

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Punjab Anganwadi 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Punjab Anganwadi 2023. Download the official notification of Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Download PDF: Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Punjab Anganwadi 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Punjab Anganwadi 2023 dates have been announced along with the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 . 

Punjab Anganwadi  2023 Important Dates

Online Application Begins

17th February 2023

Last Date to Apply

9th March 2023

Exam Date

To be announced 

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Application form & Fees

The candidates can downoad the application form from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Punjab Anganwadi in a detailed notification.

Candidates can download the application form from the direct link given below.

 

Click Here to Download Application Form

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 5714 vacancies have been announced for the post of Punjab Anganwadi Posts, and other The number of vacancies announced for Punjab Anganwadi 2023 is tabulated below

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post 

Number of Vacancies

Anganwadi Workers (AWWs)

1016

Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs)

129

Anganwadi Helpers

4569

Total

5714

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment District Wise List

Name of District 

Status 

Amritsar Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Barnala Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Bathinda Anganwadi Bharti 2023

Available

Faridkot Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available

Firozpur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Fatehgarh Sahib Anganwadi Vacancy 2023

Available Soon

Fazilka Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Gurdaspur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Hoshiarpur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Kapurthala Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Jalandhar Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available

Mansa Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Ludhiana Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available

Moga Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Sri Muktsar Sahib Anganwadi Jobs 2023

Available Soon

Patiala Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available

Pathankot Anganwadi Bharti 2023

Available Soon

Rupnagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Sangrur Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) Anganwadi 2023

Available Soon

Sahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) Anganwadi Vacancy 2023

Available 

Taran Taran Sahib Anganwadi Recruitment 2023

Available Soon

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The Punjab Anganwadi  2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Punjab Anganwadi  2023 Eligibility. 

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Age Limit: 

The age limit to apply for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply for Punjab Anganwadi  post. The age limit varies for different posts for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 and age  relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: 

The minimum educational qualification for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 has been released  by the Punjab Anganwadi in the official notification Candidates must have passd 10th/12th/Graduation as per the post they have applied for according to the official notification. For detailed information regarding the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The Punjab Anganwadi  2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the Punjab Anganwadi. Candidates can check the Application Fee for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

Category 

Fee

General

Rs 1000/-

SC/BC/EWS

Rs 250/-

ESM

Rs 200/-

PH

Rs 500/-

To apply for Punjab Anganwadi  2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Punjab Anganwadi i.e., swcd.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates applying for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for Punjab Anganwadi  2023 as per Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification is 9th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.

FAQ

What is the anganwadi worker salary in Punjab?

The Anganwadi Worker will be given salary of Rs. 3,000-4,500/- + Other Allowances

What is the last date to apply for the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply online for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 as the application process has already commenced and the last date to apply for the Punjab Anganwadi is 9th March 2023.

What is the age limit to apply for Punjab Anganwadi Posts as per Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023?

The age limit to apply for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply for Punjab Anganwadi post. The age limit varies for different posts for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

How many posts have been announced under Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification?

The Punjab WCD has invited applications for as many as 5714 Punjab Anganwadi posts.
