Punjab Board PSEB 12th Physical Education and Sports Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Class 12th Physical Education and Sports syllabus has been updated by the Punjab Board on its official website. Students who are looking for a detailed and comprehensive syllabus will find complete guidance on the subject plan in the article below.

BySimran Akhouri
Jul 1, 2025, 11:18 IST
Download the PSEB Physical Education and Sports syllabus PDF

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued the updated syllabus for Class 12 Physical Education and Sports for the academic year 2025-2026. This essential document, crucial for students gearing up for the 2026 PSEB Class 12 Board Examination, can now be downloaded from the official PSEB website.

Succeeding in board examinations, particularly in a diverse subject like Physical Education and Sports, demands a comprehensive grasp and consistent review of the current syllabus for all subjects. This article aims to guide students through the curriculum. To aid their studies, a complimentary PDF of the entire syllabus is provided, offering convenient access to this vital resource. 

PSEB Class 12th Physical Education and Sports Syllabus 2025-26

The detailed syllabus for Physical Education and Sports has been given in the table below. This syllabus is the updated version of the subject which is available on the official website of Punjab Board.

THEORY

1. Physical Fitness 

2. Sport Training 

3. Careers in Physical Education and Sports Awards 

4. Sport Injuries 

5. Disability 

6. Sociological and Psychological Aspects & Physical Education 

PRACTICALS 

(A) Track and field events (Common for boys and girls)

Any two events can be opted, Sprints-100m- 200m. 400m. 800m. 3000m. 

1) 110 m Hurdles for Boys (Hurdle should be 96.4 cm high and ten heights) 100 m hurdle for girls (Hurdle should be 76.2 cm high and eight heights) relay race 4× 100 m (for boys), 4× 100 m (for girls). 

2) Hammer throw, Discus throw, Javelin throw, Shot-put, Long jump, High jump, Triple jump, Pole vault.

 (B) Any two games can be opted. 

Games (for boys and girls)

Group 1. Cricket, Kho Kho, Wrestling, Swimming, lawn tennis. 

Group 2. Hockey, Badminton, Soft ball, judo, Weight lifting. 

(C) Achievements in sports 

Zonal Representation 

District Representation 

State Representation

National Representation 

(D) Practical Copy, Chart or Model 

(E) Viva Voce 

Note: At the time of practical the student must be in the sports kit. 

PSEB Class 12th Physical Education and Sports Syllabus Download

PSEB Class 12th Physical Education and Sports Syllabus PDF - Download Here

