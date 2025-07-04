Punjab Board PSEB 12th Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Punjab Board has updated the Class 12th philosophy syllabus on the official website. Students who are looking for a detailed and comprehensive syllabus can check the article below. This article will help provide complete guidance to the students as per the subject plan.

Download the PSEB Philosophy syllabus PDF

For the academic year 2025-2026, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised Class 12 Philosophy syllabus. This vital resource is now available on the official PSEB website and is important for students preparing for the 2026 PSEB Class 12 Board Examination.

Excelling in board exams, particularly in a complex subject like philosophy, requires a comprehensive grasp and consistent review of the current syllabus across all subjects. This article will guide students through the philosophy curriculum. To aid their studies, a complimentary PDF of the full syllabus is provided, offering convenient access to this vital material. This resource aims to simplify preparation, enabling students to master the subject with confidence and clarity.

PSEB Class 12th Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26

UNIT I 

  • Metaphysics: Idealism Characteristics; kinds-Subjective Idealism (Berkeley), Objective Idealism (Plato). 

  • Materialism: Characteristics; Kinds—Mechanical Materialism, Dialectical Materialism
  • Epistemology: Sources of knowledge; Empiricism, Rationalism, Intuitionism, Testimony
  • Theories of truth: correspondence theory, coherence theory, and Pragmatic Theory

UNIT II
  • Scientific Method: its various steps; characteristics, uses of scientific method, difference between scientific and non-scientific methods.
  • Hypothesis: Its meaning, its place in the scientific method; formulation of a relevant hypothesis, conditions of valid hypothesis. Uses of hypothesis.

UNIT III

  • Explanation: its meaning, popular and scientific explanation, kinds/forms and limits of scientific explanation. 

  •        (b) Propositions: Meaning and definition of propositions, difference between sentence and proposition, various divisions of propositions.

UNIT IV
  • Indian Philosophy: Its nature and characteristics. 
  • Philosophy of Bhagavad Gita—Karma Yoga (Philosophy of Action) Sikhism: Its salient features.Concepts of Sangat, Pangat, and Sarbat da Bhala

PSEB Class 12th Philosophy Syllabus Download 

PSEB Class 12th Philosphy Syllabus PDF - Download Here

