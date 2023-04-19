PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Punjab Board Toppers List, Latest News and Updates Here

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Punjab board is expected to announce the class 12 exam results on the official website by May 2023. Candidates can check the result details, toppers list and schedule here.

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Punjab School Education Board conducted the class 12 board exams from February 20 to April 13, 2023. The board is expected to announce the class 12 exam results by May 2023. The evaluation process of the Punjab class 12 answer sheets is also expected to begin soon. Candidates awaiting the board results can check here for the latest updates regarding the announcement of the Punjab Board 12th result 2023.

Punjab Board class 12 science, arts and commerce stream results will be announced on the official website of the board. To check the board results, students are required to enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given on the homepage. Candidates can check below updates related to the Punjab board exams, PSEB class 12 results, toppers list here.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

Punjab board class 12 exam results 2023 are expected to be declared by the end of May 2023. The board exams were conducted from February 20 to April 13, 2023. Candidates can check the tentative schedule here.

PSEB Class 12th Exam Date 2023 February 20 to April 13 PSEB 12th Result Date May 2023

Official Links To Check 12th PSEB Result 2023

Punjab board class 12 results 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. Board officials will first announce the class 12 results in an official press conference followed by which the link will be made available on the official website. Candidates can check the results through the link on the official website - pseb.ac.in

How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2023 Online?

The Punjab Board 12th result 2023 will be announced on the official website soon. To check the stream-wise board results, students are required to visit the website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the Punjab 12th result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab board

Step 2: Click on the Punjab board class 12 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the class 12 roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Punjab 12th result for further reference

PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Punjab board conducts the re-evaluation process for the class 12 students after the board results are announced. Candidates can apply for the class 12 re-evaluation process through the application link online. Students who want to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation can visit the official website of the board and submit their applications. The results of the revaluation and changes in the mark sheets of the students will be reflected in the marks sheets which will also be available on the official website.

PSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023

Punjab board conducts the compartment exams for the class 12 students after the board results are announced. Candidates unable to secure the minimum required marks in the board exam can apply and appear for the compartment exams. Board officials when announcing the results will also issue a notification on the schedule for the compartment exams. Students can keep visiting this space for details on the compartment exams.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Each year along with announcing the class 12 board exams, the board will also announce the details of the performance of the students. In 2022. A total of 3,01,725 students appeared for the class 12 Pujab board exams. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 96,96%.

Total Number of Appeared Students 3,01,725 Total Number of Passed Students 2,92,520 Overall Pass Percentage 96.96% Pass Percentage among Girl Students 97.78% Pass Percentage among Girl Students 96.27%

PSEB Class 12 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Punjab board officials will be announcing the list of students who have topped the PSEB class 12 examinations. In 2022, the top scores were 99.40%. Check the list of toppers below.