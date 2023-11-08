PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 History Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 History Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: In this article, students of PSEB Class 12 can find Punjab Board Class 12 History Model Paper 2024 for the current academic year 2023-2024. Also, find a PDF download link to save the syllabus for future use

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th History Model Test Paper 2024: The Punjab Board has recently published the PSEB Class 12 model test papers for all subjects of Class 10 and 12. This has been provided to board aspirants to make them aware of the question paper pattern and difficulty level of the examination. Since the annual examinations of the Board classes are conducted by the Board itself, they find it right to ensure that their students at least have a basic idea about the question paper and the exam. This is done to boost the confidence of students and reduce exam stress during preparation, in students.

Here, students can find the PSEB Class 12 History model test paper along with a PDF download link for the same. Links to sample papers for other subjects have been also attached to the article. The sample papers presented here have been picked up from the Punjab Board’s official education website and thus students can be absolutely carefree while referring to these. Check the Punjab Board Class 12 History model test paper below to strengthen your preparation for the PSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 History Course Structure 2024

The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 History course structure 2024 has been attached here for students of the 2023-2024 batch. Know in detail about the examination, course structure, question paper, and more.

Exam Name Punjab School of Education (PSEB) Class 12 Board Exam Exam Conducting Board Punjab Board Subject History Total Marks 80 Time Duration 3 hours No. of Divisions 6 Types of Questions Multiple Choice Questions Short Answer Type Questions Long Answer Type Questions

How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 History Model Test Paper 2024

The following procedure can be followed to download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 History Model Test Paper 2024. Check the step-wise process to get the free syllabus PDF download link.

Step 1: Go to the Punjab Board’s official website

Step 2: You will find a menu bar with multiple options, click on the ‘Academics Wing’ option

Step 3: A dropdown box will appear. Click on the sample paper/Model paper option

Step 4: Click on the option Class 12th Regular

Step 5: A list of subjects will appear on the screen. Click on the History option

Step 6: The PDF will be downloaded once you click on the option

Step 7: Students can also simply ignore the entire process and scroll through the article to find a PDF download link for the same.

Step 8: Use the downward arrow button to download the PDF

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th History Model Test Paper 2024

The history model test paper 2024 has been presented below. Use the PDF download link to save the PSEB Class 12 History model test paper for future reference. The sample paper will build on your understanding of the question paper and the types of questions to be asked in the PSEB Class 12 Board Exam in 2024.

To download the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th History Model Test Paper 2024, click on the link below

