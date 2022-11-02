Punjab ETT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Section-wise Topic List Here

Check Punjab ETT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022 Here. Know ETT subjects, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list declared by the board.

Punjab ETT Syllabus 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab will release the Punjab ETT Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 soon on the official website. Recently, the board published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 5994 posts for Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment. The online application window link for ETT recruitment will remain active from October 14 to November 10, 2022.

All eligible and interested candidates are advised to check the Punjab ETT Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the board. The candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks obtained in the written exam. As per the Punjab ETT paper pattern, the written exam will contain multiple choice type questions and carry a total of 200 marks.

Furthermore, candidates must download a copy of the official exam syllabus along with the section-wise topic list of the Punjab ETT exam. With the help of the updated Punjab ETT syllabus and the effective preparation strategy, they can crack the exam in a single attempt

Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of important dates regarding the Punjab ETT 2022 so that the candidates do not miss out on any important deadline.

Events Dates Punjab ETT Application Start Date 14th October 2022 Punjab ETT Application End Date 10th November 2022 Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates To be updated soon

Punjab ETT Exam Pattern 2022

The written exam comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. The exam carries a total of 200 marks. The Punjab ETT Marking Scheme will be declared soon by the board.

Section Name Total Questions Total Marks Duration Punjabi 15 15 100 Minutes English 15 15 Hindi 15 15 Maths 20 20 General Science 20 20 Social Science 15 15 Total 100 100

Also Read: Punjab ETT 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Number of Attempts

Also Read: Punjab ETT Registration Process 2022: Check Application Dates, How To Apply 5994 Vacancies

Punjab ETT Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will participate in the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment must be aware of the official syllabus PDF. They are required to have a copy of the Punjab ETT syllabus to get an idea of subject-wise topics important for the exam.

Subject Punjab ETT Topics English Comprehension of an Unseen Passage Grammar: Use of Articles, Conjunctions and Modals, Prepositions, Determiners, Error Correction (Word/Sentence), Use of Tenses, Transformation of Sentences, Voice and Narration, and Clauses. Vocabulary: Synonyms, One word Substitution, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases. Translation: Punjabi To English, English To Punjabi. Hindi भाषा लिपि

वर्ण विचार

शब्द विचार

विकारी शब्द ( संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण एवं क्रिया )

अविकारी शब्द ( क्रिया विशेषण, संबंधबोधक, योजक एवं विस्मयादिबोधक )

पर्यायवाची शब्द

तत्सम तद्भव शब्द

उपसर्ग प्रत्यय

अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द

अनेकार्थी शब्द

विलोम शब्द

शब्द – वाक्य शुद्धि

मुहावरे

लोकोक्तियाँ

पंजाबी से हिंदी में अनुवाद General Science Motion Force and law of motion Gravitation Work And Energy Sound Light Reflection And Refraction Electricity Magnetism Sources of Energy Matter in our surrounding Atom and Molecules Chemical Reaction and Equation Acids, Bases, and Salts Metals And Non-Metals Carbon and its Compounds The Fundamental unit of life Tissues Diversity of Living organism Why do we fall ill Natural Resources Improvement in Food resources Life Processes Control and Coordination Social Science Geography Earth Climate Natural Flaura, Fauna, and soil Population Economics History Civil Sciences Land Use and Agriculture Mineral and Energy Resources, etc Maths Numerical System Real Numbers Polynomials Linear Equation Arithmetic Series Geometry Lines and Angles Statistics, etc

After knowing about the exam pattern and syllabus for the Punjab ETT exam discussed above, candidates must build the right preparation approach to crack the upcoming exam. Download and solve previous question papers to assess the preparation level.

Punjab ETT Application Form 2022 Link