Punjab ETT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Section-wise Topic List Here

Punjab ETT Syllabus 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab will release the Punjab ETT Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 soon on the official website. Recently, the board published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 5994 posts for Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment. The online application window link for ETT recruitment will remain active from October 14 to November 10, 2022.

All eligible and interested candidates are advised to check the Punjab ETT Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the board. The candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks obtained in the written exam. As per the Punjab ETT paper pattern, the written exam will contain multiple choice type questions and carry a total of 200 marks.

Furthermore, candidates must download a copy of the official exam syllabus along with the section-wise topic list of the Punjab ETT exam. With the help of the updated Punjab ETT syllabus and the effective preparation strategy, they can crack the exam in a single attempt

Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of important dates regarding the Punjab ETT 2022 so that the candidates do not miss out on any important deadline.

Events

Dates

Punjab ETT Application Start Date

14th October 2022

Punjab ETT Application End Date

10th November 2022

Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates

To be updated soon

Punjab ETT Exam Pattern 2022

The written exam comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. The exam carries a total of 200 marks. The Punjab ETT Marking Scheme will be declared soon by the board.

Section Name

 Total Questions

 Total Marks

Duration

Punjabi

 15

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

100 Minutes

English

15

15

Hindi

15

15

Maths

20

20

General Science

20

20

Social Science

15

15

Total

100

100

Punjab ETT Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will participate in the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment must be aware of the official syllabus PDF. They are required to have a copy of the Punjab ETT syllabus to get an idea of subject-wise topics important for the exam.

Subject

Punjab ETT Topics

English

Comprehension of an Unseen Passage

Grammar: Use of Articles, Conjunctions and Modals,  Prepositions, Determiners, Error Correction (Word/Sentence), Use of Tenses, Transformation of Sentences,  Voice and Narration, and Clauses.

Vocabulary:  Synonyms, One word Substitution, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases.

Translation: Punjabi To English, English To Punjabi.

Hindi

भाषा लिपि
वर्ण विचार
शब्द विचार
विकारी शब्द ( संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण एवं क्रिया )
अविकारी शब्द ( क्रिया विशेषण, संबंधबोधक, योजक एवं विस्मयादिबोधक )
पर्यायवाची शब्द
तत्सम तद्भव शब्द
उपसर्ग प्रत्यय
अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द
अनेकार्थी शब्द
विलोम शब्द
शब्द – वाक्य शुद्धि
मुहावरे
लोकोक्तियाँ
पंजाबी से हिंदी में अनुवाद

General Science

Motion

Force and law of motion

Gravitation

Work And Energy 

Sound

Light Reflection And Refraction

Electricity

Magnetism

Sources of Energy

Matter in our surrounding

Atom and Molecules

Chemical Reaction and Equation

Acids, Bases, and Salts

Metals And Non-Metals

Carbon and its Compounds

The Fundamental unit of life

Tissues

Diversity of Living organism

Why do we fall ill

Natural Resources

Improvement in Food resources

Life Processes

Control and Coordination

Social Science

Geography   

Earth

Climate

Natural Flaura, Fauna, and soil

Population

Economics

History

Civil Sciences

Land Use and Agriculture

Mineral and Energy Resources, etc

Maths

Numerical System

Real Numbers

Polynomials

Linear Equation

Arithmetic Series

Geometry

Lines and Angles

Statistics, etc

After knowing about the exam pattern and syllabus for the Punjab ETT exam discussed above, candidates must build the right preparation approach to crack the upcoming exam. Download and solve previous question papers to assess the preparation level.

Punjab ETT Application Form 2022 Link

FAQ

Q1. For how many marks the Punjab ETT Exam 2022 will be conducted?

As per the Punjab ETT Exam Pattern, the written exam will be conducted for 200 marks.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in Punjab ETT Exam?

No details on the negative marking on the Punjab ETT written exam have been notified yet.

Q3. What is the selection process for Punjab ETT recruitment 2022?

The candidates will be selected for the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment post based on the marks obtained in the written exam.
