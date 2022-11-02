Punjab ETT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Section-wise Topic List Here

Punjab ETT Syllabus 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab will release the Punjab ETT Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 soon on the official website. Recently, the board published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 5994 posts for Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment. The online application window link for ETT recruitment will remain active from October 14 to November 10, 2022.
All eligible and interested candidates are advised to check the Punjab ETT Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the board. The candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks obtained in the written exam. As per the Punjab ETT paper pattern, the written exam will contain multiple choice type questions and carry a total of 200 marks.
Furthermore, candidates must download a copy of the official exam syllabus along with the section-wise topic list of the Punjab ETT exam. With the help of the updated Punjab ETT syllabus and the effective preparation strategy, they can crack the exam in a single attempt
Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates
The following table consists of important dates regarding the Punjab ETT 2022 so that the candidates do not miss out on any important deadline.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Punjab ETT Application Start Date
|
14th October 2022
|
Punjab ETT Application End Date
|
10th November 2022
|
Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates
|
To be updated soon
Punjab ETT Exam Pattern 2022
The written exam comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. The exam carries a total of 200 marks. The Punjab ETT Marking Scheme will be declared soon by the board.
|
Section Name
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Punjabi
|
15
|
15
|
100 Minutes
|
English
|
15
|
15
|
Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
Maths
|
20
|
20
|
General Science
|
20
|
20
|
Social Science
|
15
|
15
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Punjab ETT Syllabus 2022
Candidates who will participate in the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment must be aware of the official syllabus PDF. They are required to have a copy of the Punjab ETT syllabus to get an idea of subject-wise topics important for the exam.
|
Subject
|
Punjab ETT Topics
|
English
|
Comprehension of an Unseen Passage
Grammar: Use of Articles, Conjunctions and Modals, Prepositions, Determiners, Error Correction (Word/Sentence), Use of Tenses, Transformation of Sentences, Voice and Narration, and Clauses.
Vocabulary: Synonyms, One word Substitution, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases.
Translation: Punjabi To English, English To Punjabi.
|
Hindi
|
भाषा लिपि
|
General Science
|
Motion
Force and law of motion
Gravitation
Work And Energy
Sound
Light Reflection And Refraction
Electricity
Magnetism
Sources of Energy
Matter in our surrounding
Atom and Molecules
Chemical Reaction and Equation
Acids, Bases, and Salts
Metals And Non-Metals
Carbon and its Compounds
The Fundamental unit of life
Tissues
Diversity of Living organism
Why do we fall ill
Natural Resources
Improvement in Food resources
Life Processes
Control and Coordination
|
Social Science
|
Geography
Earth
Climate
Natural Flaura, Fauna, and soil
Population
Economics
History
Civil Sciences
Land Use and Agriculture
Mineral and Energy Resources, etc
|
Maths
|
Numerical System
Real Numbers
Polynomials
Linear Equation
Arithmetic Series
Geometry
Lines and Angles
Statistics, etc
After knowing about the exam pattern and syllabus for the Punjab ETT exam discussed above, candidates must build the right preparation approach to crack the upcoming exam. Download and solve previous question papers to assess the preparation level.