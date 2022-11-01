Punjab ETT Registration Process 2022: Check Application Dates, How To Apply 5994 Vacancies

Punjab ETT Registration Process 2022 has begun on the official website. Check important dates, eligibility criteria, and steps to apply online for the exam here!

Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab is conducting the Punjab ETT Registration Process from 14th October 2022 till 10th November 2022. All interested and eligible can apply online for the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment only on the official website. The Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022 is being held for the selection of 5994 posts of ETT Teachers.

Candidates who are found eligible and whose applications are approved by the board will be shortlisted for the upcoming ETT exam. Thus, it is advised to enter the genuine/correct details in the application form and submit it within the deadline. In this blog, we have shared complete information on the Punjab ETT Registration Process for the convenience of the aspirants.

Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the important dates of Punjab ETT 2022 outlined below:

Events Dates Punjab ETT Application Start Date 14th October 2022 Punjab ETT Application End Date 10th November 2022 Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates To be updated soon

Punjab ETT Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates should satisfy all the notified Punjab ETT eligibility criteria to participate in the upcoming written exam. In case, it is discovered that the candidates have given any sort of fake details in the application, then their candidature shall be disqualified immediately.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates must be between 18-37 years as of 01.01.2022 when applying for the post. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

The Punjab ETT Educational Qualification is a compulsory prerequisite to be satisfied by the candidates willing to appear for the upcoming exam. The Punjab ETT Qualification is as follows:

Graduation with a minimum of 50% (40% marks in the case of SC, ST, OBC, Backward Classes, and Physically Handicapped category) marks from a recognized University or Institution.

Two years of Elementary Teacher's Training Courses or two years of Diplomas in Elementary Education from a recognized University or Institution.

Passed PSTET-1.

Punjab ETT Registration Process 2022: How to Apply Online?

Follow the steps shared below to apply online for Punjab ETT 2022 exam without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official Education Recruitment Board, Punjab Website.

Step 2: Click on the “Register Now” tab mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, fill out the registration form and register successfully.

Step 4: After that, login into the account with the help of the registration number and password.

Step 5: Now, fill out all the required details in the application form.

Step 6: After that, upload the self-attested copy of your photograph & signature.

Step 7: Then, pay the application fee online by clicking on the “Application Fee” tab.

Step 8: Lastly, submit the application form successfully and take the printout of the same for future usage.

Punjab ETT Registration Process 2022: Application Fees

Candidates should pay the application fees for the Punjab ETT exam through the online payment gateway. The Punjab ETT application fees are shared below:

Category Application Fees General Rs 1000/- SC/ST Rs 500/- Ex-Servicemen (General) Rs 1000/- Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) Rs 500/-

All interested and eligible aspirants must submit the Punjab ETT application before the last date to appear in the upcoming exam. It should be noted by candidates to submit valid details in the Punjab ETT registration form to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

