Punjab ETT 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Number of Attempts

Punjab ETT Eligibility 2022: The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab will release the Punjab ETT Eligibility Criteria along with the detailed notification on the official website. Recently, the board has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 5994 posts under Punjab Elementary Teacher Training recruitment.

The online application window for the notified posts is active from October 14 to November 10, 2022. All interested candidates need to ensure that they satisfy the Punjab ETT eligibility criteria before applying for the post. They are advised to fill out the ETT application form before the deadline to avoid any rush/confusion at the last moment.

Candidates who will fulfill the age criteria, educational qualifications, and other relevant factors will only be considered eligible to apply for ETT 2022. Check out this article to get familiar with the Punjab ETT eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

Punjab ETT 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates pertaining to the Punjab ETT 2022 to complete the events on or before the deadline.

Events Dates Start Date of Punjab ETT Application 14th October 2022 Last Date to Submit Punjab ETT Application 10th November 2022 Punjab ETT 2022 Exam Dates To be updated soon

Punjab ETT 2022 Age Limit

The age of the candidates must be between 18-37 years as of 01.01.2022 in order to be considered eligible to appear for the upcoming ETT exam. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved category. The age relaxation will be as follows:

Category Age Relaxation/Upper Age Limit Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Candidates of Punjab State 5 years Employees of Punjab 45 years Widows and Divorced women of Punjab State 42 years Disabled Persons Resident of Punjab 10 years

Punjab ETT 2022 Educational Qualification

The Punjab ETT Educational Qualification is one of the important criteria to be fulfilled by the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam. The Punjab ETT Qualification is as follows:

Should have passed Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks in the case of General Category candidate and 40% marks in the case of SC, ST, OBC, Backward Classes, and Physically Handicapped Candidates from recognized University or Institution.

Possess two years of Elementary Teacher's Training Courses or two years Diploma in Elementary Education from a recognized University or Institution.

Should have Passed PSTET-1

Punjab ETT 2022 Nationality

The candidate must be a citizen of India and the Domicile of Punjab in order to be eligible to appear in the Punjab ETT recruitment. Candidates must be a resident of Punjab in order to avail of the reservation facility notified by the recruitment board.

Punjab ETT 2022 Reservation Criteria

No information on the seat reservation for reserved category candidates published yet. However, there shall be a 5% relaxation of marks in 10+ 2 exams (i.e 45% marks) provided to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes, and Physically Handicapped Candidates from any recognized board or institution.

Punjab ETT 2022 Number of Attempts

There is no bar on the number of times for any candidate willing to participate in the Punjab ETT 2022 exam. All interested candidates can appear for the exam as long as they are fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions.

The eligibility of the candidates shall be verified by the concerned recruitment officials. Thus, the candidates should fulfill all the Punjab ETT eligibility factors to attempt the exam. In case, it is found that they have furnished fake/incorrect details in the applications, then their candidature shall be canceled immediately.