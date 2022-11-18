Punjab Master Cadre Result 2022 (Out) @educationrecruitmentboard.com: Download Final Answer Key

Punjab Master Cadre Result 2022: Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released the marks and answers key of the Master Cadre Exam 2022. The board has prepared a roll number-wise list of the result for the candidates. They can download Education Recruitment Board Result for Master Cadre Science Posts from the official website i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The exam was held on 18 September 2022. The question for the science subject was uploaded on 23 September and the answer key on 27 September 2022. The objections were invited from the candidates upto 30 September 2022.

Punjab Master Cadre Result Download Link

Punjab Master Cadre Revised Answer Keys:

Botany D set A

Botany D set B

Botany D set C

Botany D set D

Chemistry B set A

Chemistry B set B

Chemistry B set C

Chemistry B set D

Mathematics C set A

Mathematics C set B

Mathematics C set C

Mathematics C set D

Physics A set A

Physics A set B

Physics A set C

Physics A set D

Zoology E set A

Zoology E set B

Zoology E set C

Zoology E set D

How to Download Punjab Master Cadre Result 2022 ?

  1. Firstly, visit the website of the Punjab Education Recruitment Board - educationrecruitmentboard.com
  2. Click on the result link ‘Public notice reg. Revised Answer Keys and Result for Master Cadre Science Posts
  3. Roll Number wise Result of Master Cadre Science Posts’
  4. Download Punjab Master Cadre Result PDF
  5. Check your marks in Paper 1 (Out of 50), Paper 2 (Out of 50), Paper 3 (Out of 50), Paper 4 (Out of 50) and Total Marks (Out of 150) given against your Roll Number, Application Number, Registration Number, Candidate's Name, and Father's Name

FAQ

What are my Punjab Master Cadre Marks 2022 ?

Candidates can check the marks of the exam by clicking on the PDF link given on the website.

Is Punjab Master Cadre Result Released ?

Yes

